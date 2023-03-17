Wise County indictments - David Lee Graham

David Lee Graham, 42, Wise, was indicted by a Wise County grand jury March 15 for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Wise County Courthouse and Justice Center in December 2022.

 Contributed - Southwest Virginia Regional Jail authority

WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted a county man in connection with an alleged December bomb threat against the courthouse and Justice Center.

David Lee Graham, 42, Wise, was among 26 people indicted Wednesday on a total of 46 charges including failure to appear, drug-related offenses, assault, larceny, sex-related offenses and fraud.

