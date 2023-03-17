WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted a county man in connection with an alleged December bomb threat against the courthouse and Justice Center.
David Lee Graham, 42, Wise, was among 26 people indicted Wednesday on a total of 46 charges including failure to appear, drug-related offenses, assault, larceny, sex-related offenses and fraud.
Graham, who was indicted on one felony count of making a bomb threat, was arrested Dec. 30 after the county Central Dispatch office received a call of bombs in the courthouse and the Justice Center, which houses the Sheriff’s Office, emergency coordinator, general registrar and magistrate’s offices.
If convicted, Graham faces up to 10 years in prison.
Graham was the second person charged with a bomb threat including dispatch facilities in the area. John Edward Thomas of Dover, Delaware, was given a suspended three-year prison term March 7 after he pleaded guilty to a bomb threat charge after a call that forced the evacuation of the Norton Police dispatch office and a call center in October.
In other jury action:
• Christopher Hockman, 31, Pound, was indicted on one felony count each of strangulation with wounding or injury and abduction, and one misdemeanor count each of assault and battery and damaging a telephone line to prevent calling 911. The indictment alleges that Hockman on Oct. 13 attacked, strangled and abducted Bonnie Deel and prevented an emergency call.
The strangulation charge against Hockman carries up to five years in prison, the abduction charge up to 10 years, and the misdemeanors up to 12 months along with a fine up to $2,500.
• Anthony Eugene Perry, 25, Nickelsville, was indicted on one felony count of strangulation causing wounding or injury and two misdemeanor counts of assault on a family member in connection with an alleged Oct. 17 incident against adult and minor family members. The strangulation charge carries up to five years in prison on conviction and the assault charges up to 12 months in jail and fines up to $2,500.
• Andrew Marcum, 34, Wise, was indicted on one felony charge of breaking and entering with a deadly weapon and two assault and battery charges in connection with an alleged break-in and attack on two adults. The breaking charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison on conviction, and the assault charges up to 12 months in jail and fines up to $2,500.
• James Hamilton, 36, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on a felony charge of aggravated malicious wounding in connection with an alleged Nov. 20 attack. The charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison on conviction.
• Sara Rose Pearson, 32, Coeburn, was indicted on two felony counts — grand larceny and breaking and entering — in connection with an alleged Aug. 2 incident involving the theft of $1,000 or more in furniture, a pump and fuel tank. Each charge carries a sentence up to 20 years on conviction.
• Thomas J. Smith Jr., 35, Coeburn, was indicted on one felony count each of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, destruction of property and receiving stolen property in connection with the alleged Dec. 7 theft and damage of a vehicle. The larceny, destruction and receiving charges carry sentences up to 20, five and 20 years, respectively.
• Dalton Ramey, 27, Wise, was indicted on one felony count of credit card theft, two misdemeanor counts of credit card fraud and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny in connection with an alleged September incident. The theft charge carries a sentence up to 20 years on conviction, and the misdemeanors up to 12 months in jail and fines up to $2,500.
• Jeffery Logan Bellamy, 25, St. Paul, was indicted on a felony count of breaking and entering and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny in connection with the alleged Nov. 27 theft of a St. Paul town laptop. The larceny carries a jail term up to 12 months and a fine up to $2,500 and the felony count up to 20 years.
• Rodney Tristan Brown, 25, St. Paul, was indicted on one count of second offense failure to register or re-register as a sexually violent felon. The charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years on conviction.