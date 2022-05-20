WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 54 people in the May term, including a Norton man accused of murdering his 4-year-old son in April.
The indictments included 143 charges, with 79 being drug related.
Wednesday’s indictees included Sean D. Roberts, 40, Norton, who was indicted on one count of aggravated murder of a child under 14 in connection with the April 22 death of Jacob Nathaniel Roberts. If convicted, Roberts faces a mandatory life sentence.
Pete Mason, aka Matthew Yeary, 45, Whitesburg, Kentucky was indicted for a misdemeanor charge of identity theft and for felony:
• fraudulent use of a birth certificate
• making false application or vehicle title
• obtaining a vehicle title when not entitled
• obtaining a driver’s license when not entitled
• three counts of making a false affidavit
Mason’s felony charges carry sentences ranging from 5 to 10 years in prison on conviction.
Candice S. Fleming, 33, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on one felony count of strangulation in connection to an alleged Dec. 22, 2021, attack on Amy White. The charge carries a five-year maximum prison term.
Kenneth G. Bethea, 53, and Jessica Michelle Greene, 44, both of Glen Burnie, Maryland, were indicted on one felony count each of child abuse and neglect and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance in connection with a March 1 incident. The abuse charges carry a five-year prison term and the possession charges up to 10 years.
Leslie Fletcher, 47, Duffield, was indicted on one count of felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer in connection with an alleged Jan. 1, 2020, incident. The charge carries a sentence between six months and five years in prison.
James Walton Meade, 39, Norton, was indicted on one felony count each of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and assault and battery of a law enforcement officer in connection with an Oct. 22, 2021, incident.
Jason Scott Bledsoe, 19, Duffield was indicted on one felony count each of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny in connection with a March 22 theft of a vehicle from Holding Funeral Home. Each charge carries a maximum prison term of 20 years.
Alex Gibson, 36, Kingsport, was indicted on six felony counts connected to an alleged vehicle theft and property theft on April 17, 2020:
• grand larceny auto
• grand larceny
• three counts of destruction of property
• hit and run