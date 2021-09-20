WISE — After a year off from the pandemic, the Wise Fall Fling is set for its 43rd annual run in October.
With the theme “No Place Like Home,” organizers are planning several lead-in events in September and early October before the main event Oct. 9-10 on Wise’s Main Street.
Details on each contest’s sponsors, eligibility requirements, entry deadlines and prizes can be found at wisefallfling.com.
Adults and youths can submit their entries to the Fall Fling Essay Contest by 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 with the theme No Place Like Home. Winners will be in 18-and-under and 19-and-older categories with first-, second- and third-place winners selected in each category. For more information, call Amy Rolen at (276) 328-2520 or email Bonnie Aker at [email protected].
The 2021 Miss Wise Fall Fling Pageant is being held virtually. The Audience Favorite contest ends on Sept. 30 at 10 p.m.
Winners will be announced on the pageant’s Facebook page and website Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. The pageant is held as a benefit to PAWS. Please donate at: https://www.misswisefallfling.net/donate.html
The Fling’s Business Decorating Contest, open to all town businesses, will be judged on Friday, Oct. 1. For more information and to let organizers know your business is participating, send the business name and phone number to [email protected].
The festival’s Digital Art Adult Contest also features the No Place Like Home theme. Entries can be submitted through the Fall Fling Digital Art Contest Facebook page’s Messenger @fallflingartcontest. Youth Art competitors should contact their art teacher. The contest features two categories: 18 and older non-professional artists and professional artists. Deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m.
Continuing with the Fall Fling theme, the Digital Photography Contest is open to youth, amateur and professional entry categories with an entry deadline of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The final week leading into Fall Fling weekend includes:
Wednesday, Oct. 6
• Annual Senior Citizens Day at Big Glades, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held at the fire hall. For more information, contact Natasha Proulex at (276) 328-9940 or [email protected].
• Annual Fall Fling Fashion Show 6-7 p.m. at The Gather in Shoppes on Main. For more information, please call (276) 328-9427.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Paint-A-Can, 3 p.m.in the parking lot between Wise Primary and L.F. Addington Middle schools.
Friday, Oct. 8
• Wise Fall Fling Town-Wide Yard Sale & Business Sidewalk Sale. For more information, email Bonnie Aker at [email protected].
• First Bank and Trust Soup Bean Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, email Sarah D. Stidham at [email protected].
• Fifth annual Wise Kiwanis Spaghetti Lunch & Dinner, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Wise Baptist Church. $8 buys your dinner —spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, drink, and dessert. Proceeds will benefit the Wise Kiwanis Club Children’s Program as well as area youth. To call in orders or for more information, call Cindi Smoot at (276) 639-3397.
The Fall Fling weekend starts with the FCA Fall Fling 5k Race/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 9, with check-in from 8-8:45 a.m. Early registration is $15 and $20 on the day of the race. Runners will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last. For more information, contact Gary Maggard, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, at (276) 365-0721.
The Fall Fling Pancake Breakfast starts Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Wise First Church of God on Main Street from 8-11. Breakfast cost is $6 and includes: three pancakes, choice of two sausage patties or three strips of bacon, choice of orange juice or milk and coffee. Runners for the 5k race can show their bib for a free breakfast. All proceeds will benefit the First Church of God Youth Group.
Musical and dancing entertainers will perform throughout the Fling weekend, including Logan Stanley and the Cumberland Mountain Boys, Center Stage Cloggers, Craig Street, Benny Jones Band, Right Fork Ramblers, White Top Mountain Band, Hammertowne, Brittany Avery Mullins, Country Cabin Line Dancers, Appalachian Highlanders Pipes and Drums, Sunrise Ridge and Sycamore Hollow. The performance schedule can be found online at wisefallfling.com/music-2/.
The Anything Apples contest lets you enter your traditional or non-traditional apple pie or apple butter. Bring entries to the event station at the Inn at Wise to be judged between 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday. Judging will take place that day. Generous prizes will be given to the top three in each category. This contest is co-sponsored by UVA Wise and Pug’s Orchard and Old Country Store. Contact Patricia Bentley at (276) 393-1333 for more information. Rules can be found online at wisefallfling.com/events-contests-2/.
Registration for the Fall Fling Pet Contest & Show starts at 1 p.m. and the show at 2 p.m. on the lawn at Christ Lutheran Church. Entry Fee is $10. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s show will be donated to Pleasant Hill Senior Pet Rescue. The Good Shepherd Trainers will be present at the event to provide training tips and specials for your pet. For more information, contact Tabitha at (276) 639-2536.
The Wise Fall Fling Corn Hole Tournament starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the L.F. Addington Gym. Registration is $20 per team. For more information, contact David Schuler at (276) 275-9033 or [email protected].
For time and ticket info for the Fall Fling Ghost Walk, contact Stone Mountain Adventures at (276) 207-7024.
The Health Wagon will be set up on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10 during the Fling on Spring Avenue. Receive free flu shots, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, COVID-19 vaccines and rapid antigen tests. For more information, call (276) 439-1352.
The Wise Fire Department hosts the Firefighter Obstacle Course for Kids on Saturday at the Fling’s Kids Korner beginning at noon. Children will be grouped by age into two categories: 5-10 and 11-15. Timed competitions will begin at 4 p.m. The course requires crawling through a pipe, climbing over an age-appropriate wall and dragging a hose to spray the target. Children must be dressed appropriately and closed-toed shoes are a must — no flip-flops permitted. Parents must sign a consent form before their child can enter the competition.
The Fling’s Kids Korner will be open Saturday and Sunday, with free fire truck rides on Saturday and the Kiddie Train on Sunday. Throughout the weekend kids can enjoy lots of free prizes, free books, basketball games and the double slide.
Fall Fling vendors will have increased spacing as part of COVID-19 protocols this year. While masks are not required for fully vaccinated visitors, they are encouraged.
For more information on the Fall Fling, visit www.wisefallfling.com.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store. https://www.timesnews.net/site/app.html