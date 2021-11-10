WISE — The Wise County School Board will hold a public hearing Nov. 29 on a plan for school renovations.
The hearing, at 6 p.m. at the Education Center on Lake Street, will allow public input on the division’s plans to cover a range of school modifications in the wake of the pandemic. Superintendent Greg Mullins said the spending plan under the state Public Private Educational Facilities and Infrastructure Act would cover HVAC upgrades and restroom facility expansions for several county schools.
Mullins also reviewed the school system’s COVID-19 vaccination situation, telling board members that a recent federal appeals court’s hold on Biden administration plans to mandate workplace vaccinations means “a lot going on and swirling about.”
The Virginia School Boards Association is developing policies for school divisions in case the workplace vaccine mandate stay is lifted, Mullins said.
With Pfizer two-shot vaccines now approved for children 5-11, Mullins said vaccine clinics will start in county primary, elementary and middle schools this week. Clinics were held at Union Primary and Union Middle schools Monday, he said, and clinics will be held Friday at J.W. Adams Combined, Wise Primary and L.F. Addington Middle schools. Another round of clinics will be held Nov. 19 at Coeburn Primary, Coeburn Middle and St. Paul Elementary schools.
Mullins said parents of students at the schools with planned vaccination clinics can contact their school for more information.
In other business, the school board recognized Eastside High School student Ethan Rose for taking on renovation of the school stadium’s press box for his Eagle Scout service project. Rose organized reconditioning inside the structure with new flooring and wall coverings and repainting the box from its old Coeburn High Blue Knights colors to the Eastside Spartans colors.