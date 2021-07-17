APPALACHIA — A Wise County Sheriff’s deputy remained hospitalized Saturday after what officials called a shooting-stabbing incident near the Dunbar community outside Appalachia.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Pine Branch Road.
Wise County deputies and area police had been searching the area Saturday after reports of two missing juveniles, Geller said, when a deputy found two people in a vehicle parked in bushes. The deputy ordered the occupants out of the vehicle when a 16-year-old boy got out, fought with and stabbed the officer.
The deputy shot his attacker, who died at the scene, Geller said. The 13-year-old girl in the vehicle was not injured. Investigators found a knife at the scene, and the boy’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.
“Our prayers are with those involved in the incident,” Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said, adding that the Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.
Police responded from St. Paul, Wise, Norton, the Sheriff’s Department and State Police. Officers at the scene said the deputy was flown by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center from a coal mine entrance site about four miles from Dunbar. Police blocked traffic to Dunbar until about 7 p.m.
Officers manning a second checkpoint in Dunbar said the incident happened four or more miles north of Dunbar on Pine Branch Road. At least two Sheriff’s Department vehicles suffered lower front fender damage from rough road conditions while trying to reach the scene.
An officer at the Pine Branch traffic checkpoint said the road used to be a busy coal haul road years ago that extended to the Eolia, Kentucky, area.
Around 8:30 p.m., after tow trucks removed two sheriff’s vehicles with fender damage, a white van left the Pine Branch Road area. The injured deputy’s vehicle was towed later that night.