Timothy Lee Meador, 28, arrested Aug. 18, 2023

BIG STONE GAP — A Union High School teacher and assistant coach faces three sex-related felony charges.

Timothy Lee Meador, 28, Alpine Lane, Wise, was arrested by Wise County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday on one count of child solicitation and two counts of indecent liberties, according to a department press release.


