BIG STONE GAP — A Union High School teacher and assistant coach faces three sex-related felony charges.
Timothy Lee Meador, 28, Alpine Lane, Wise, was arrested by Wise County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday on one count of child solicitation and two counts of indecent liberties, according to a department press release.
Meador was indicted on the charges by the regular monthly Wise County grand jury on Thursday
The release stated that Meador had been suspended from all school functions earlier by the Wise County School System after receiving complaints about his alleged activities.
According to Thursday’s three-count indictment, Meador allegedly committed the offenses between May 20 and July 27. He allegedly used an unspecified communication system to contact a child at least 15 but younger than 18. He also allegedly proposed that the alleged victim engage in sexual touching or perform various sexual acts.
If tried and convicted, Meador could face up to 10 years in prison on the solicitation charge and up to five years on each of the indecent liberties charges.
Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said Thursday that division officials received complaints about Meador on July 27, with his suspension following soon after. The Sheriff’s Department began its investigation after division officials relayed the complaints.
Meador was an assistant coach in both football and baseball, said Goforth. He declined further comment on Meador’s status.
Before Meador's name was removed from the personnel page on the Union High School website, he had been listed as a science teacher.
Sheriff’s officials said Meador was being held at the Duffield Regional Jail Thursday in lieu of $10,000 bond.