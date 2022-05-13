WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors hopes the General Assembly will pass a budget in time for a county budget workshop in two weeks.
The board voted unanimously to hold the workshop at noon on May 25 at the county offices, on recommendation of County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
Hatfield said that the draft county budget plan is based on level funding from the current fiscal year budget: $59.63 million in revenue and spending with no increase in real estate or personal property tax rates.
Overall county revenues for fiscal year 2022-23 are projected to climb by 1.7% mainly because of this year’s real estate reassessment, Hatfield said. Coal-related tax revenues are expected to remain level in the upcoming fiscal year, he added, but the county will have $1.86 million in federal American Recovery Plan funding.
Hatfield said the May 25 workshop date should be after an anticipated General Assembly budget passage.
Hatfield said the latest draft also includes $16.52 million in local-share funding for the county school system, including required local matching funds for a state-funded 5% teacher raise. A state-mandated increase in the minimum wage means the county government minimum wage will rise from $11 to $12/hour on Jan. 1, 2023.
Hatfield said county employees also will see a 5% cost-of-living pay increase under the draft plan.
The county school board will hold its own workshop on May 23 at 6 p.m. to discuss a budget with a recommended $12.6 million county funding share. Division staff told the board on Tuesday that $1.2 million in funding above the $11.4 million county plan would be needed for the teacher raise, pre-school program and construction funding.
In other business, the board also approved its Virginia Department of Transportation secondary transportation system for guardrail and road repair, with $486,413 allocated across the next six fiscal years.
The board also approved county planning commission recommendations on two issues:
• Rezoning of 13 land parcels at 8250 Morrison Road from commercial to single- family residential use
• A special use permit to Twin River Raceway, LLC to operate a drag strip on Riverview Road near Coeburn.