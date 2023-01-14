WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors starts 2023 by carrying over 2022’s leadership.
The board voted at Thursday’s reorganizational meeting to have Supervisor J.H. Rivers continue as board chair and John Schoolcraft as vice chair. Following the reorganization vote, the BOS voted in its first regular meeting of 2023 to approve a memorandum of understanding between the county and Wise County Industrial Development Authority over upgrades to the former Sykes Enterprises building.
The county Department of Social Services moved into the Sykes building in 2019 after heavy snowfall damaged the previous DSS building’s roof. Thursday’s memorandum acknowledged the county’s recent upgrades to the Sykes building and an increase in DSS’s monthly rent from $15,000 to $30,822 for the next 10 years.
The amount of the increase would then be paid to the county to cover its amortized costs for the building upgrade, according to the memorandum. If DSS moves before the end of the 10-year period, the IDA has no obligation to pay the $15,828 monthly rent hike to the county.
The board approved a second memorandum of understanding with the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority — Spearhead Trails — to have the county inspect and approve the authority’s trail erosion control efforts.
According to the memorandum, the county inspections and approvals will run in parallel with a state Department of Environmental Quality pollution control and prevention MOU. DEQ is allowing Spearhead Trails to work with each county where its trails run to determine what level of trail maintenance plans is needed.
In other business, Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall outlined his views on using community service as a punishment for persons convicted of non-violent crimes.
Hall on Friday said he told supervisors that he wants to make increased use of the Wise Works community service program to help lessen county labor and incarceration costs where practical. The first Wise Works director when the program started five years ago, Hall said the program has saved the county $3.2 million in labor and jail costs over those five years.
Hall said community service also helps reduce recidivism and often provides participants with an opportunity for a job after completing their sentences.