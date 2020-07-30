WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors will have a July meeting after all despite plans to take a break this month.
The board — at the request of two unidentified supervisors — will hold a special-called meeting in the county administration conference room Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Wise County Courthouse.
The agenda includes a closed board session to get an update and discuss a potential site for the county’s Department of Social Services building. In May, the board voted to scrap plans approved in February to overhaul the former J.J. Kelly High School into space for Social Services and other county departments.
The board at that time also voted to demolish the Kelly building, the former county jail in Wise and the former Pound High School. All three are still standing.