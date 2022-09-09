Solar power in Wise County - Mineral Gap solar farm

The Mineral Gap solar power farm project is an example of how four other proposed projects for Wise County can be built on former mine or industrial sites.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

WISE — Emergency services funding, solar power and higher education covered much of the Wise County Board of Supervisors agenda on Thursday.

Following a series of discussions and exchanges with Wise County-based emergency medical and fire fighting organizations over the summer, the supervisors voted unanimously to give another $15,000 to the 14 in-county agencies on top of $35,000 each already budgeted this year for them.

