WISE — Emergency services funding, solar power and higher education covered much of the Wise County Board of Supervisors agenda on Thursday.
Following a series of discussions and exchanges with Wise County-based emergency medical and fire fighting organizations over the summer, the supervisors voted unanimously to give another $15,000 to the 14 in-county agencies on top of $35,000 each already budgeted this year for them.
In a meeting with Wise County Fire and Rescue Association members on Aug. 9, Supervisor Chairman J.H. Rivers and county officials resolved an earlier demand for detailed accounting of department calls, expenditures, payroll and personnel before payment of additional funds. Based on recommendations from Fire and Rescue Association President Jack Mullins, Rivers agreed to a simpler form comparable to one the association’s member agencies use for their own reporting.
In other business, the board also heard from solar power project firm Sun Tribe Solar project coordinator Betsy Arlen about four proposed solar farm projects in Wise County.
Arlen said the four projects — now under design for permitting applications, environmental review and possible coordination with three electric utilities in the region — could provide a total of 80 megawatts of electricity. That output would be equal to the approximate power demand for 70,000 households, she told board members.
One of the four projects, Arlen said, could be located in the Bold Camp area and produce as much as 40 megawatts. Another proposed site in the Bull Run area near Coeburn could produce as much as 20 megawatts, and two 10-megawatt solar sites could be located in the Coeburn area and along U.S. Route 23.
The U.S. 23 project appears to be the frontrunner among the four proposals because of AEP’s interest in it as a demonstration project, Arlen said.
Arlen said the four projects could have lifespans up to 40 years each and could provide a total of $6.4 million in tax revenue to the county over that 40-year period. The sites would be on abandoned mine land or former industrial sites, she said, and that could ease local zoning permits as well and needed state and federal permits.
Sun Tribe solar has been discussing interconnectivity and solar power purchase arrangements with AEP, Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power and regional wholesale power transmission group PJM, Arlen said.
Each project would take about 12 months to build if approved and power purchase agreements are set, Arlen said. The projects also offer the county three advantages — direct local investment as they are built and operated; workforce training opportunities for local colleges and vocational training programs; and the environmental resiliency of the projects.
County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Sun Tribe is also a partner in the Mineral Gap solar farm project in the Lonesome Pine Regional Business and Technology Park. Announced about three years ago, the project is nearing completion and would serve power needs for a nearby data center.
Mountain Empire Community College President Kristen Westover brought another proposal before the supervisors on Thursday — a “Promise Program” aimed at attracting more of the region’s high school graduates to higher education and career training.
Westover, citing 2020 Wise County graduation statistics and college enrollment numbers, said 114 graduates enrolled in a two-year college and 136 attended four-year colleges. After seven graduates chose a military career, 62 graduates went straight into the job market and 27 had no plans.
About 75% of residents in MECC’s four-county service region do not have a college degree, Westover said, while the state average is only 51%. In the MECC region, there were 555 unfilled jobs in 2021 that required a college degree.
Westover said the college’s Promise Program would help bridge gaps for many students between their level of student aid eligibility and the cost of tuition, books and fees. The Charlottesville, Virginia, based GENAN Foundation has already made a $750,000 gift which MECC would invest for annual income to provide the necessary tuition bridge aid for the program, she added.
An average annual gift of $60,000 would support the bridge funding needed for every Wise County high school graduate choosing enrollment at MECC, Westover told the supervisors. That would affect about 90 county graduates a year, she added.
Besides helping make community college more affordable for county students, Westover said, a funded Promise Program also would help raise the area’s educational attainment and numbers of qualified graduates to fill existing and future jobs.