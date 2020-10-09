WISE — There is a new police chief in Appalachia: the Wise County sheriff.
A proposed boundary adjustment for the town of Pound also drew questions from one supervisor about what official actions the town's council has actually taken on the plan.
The Wise County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement Thursday between the county, sheriff’s department and the town of Appalachia for the WCSD to take over town law enforcement.
District One Supervisor Fred Luntsford Jr. — also Appalachia’s town manager — said before the board vote that the town has been unable to keep police officers in recent months as they completed Southwest Law Enforcement Academy training while employed and then took better-paying jobs elsewhere. Luntsford said it cost the town about $7,000 per officer to complete academy training, with four officers leaving the department in the past year.
“The town cannot afford to be a training station,” Luntsford said.
The three-year agreement, effective Nov. 1, designates Sheriff Grant Kilgore as Appalachia’s chief law enforcement officer and authorizes his department to enforce town ordinances. County deputies would be able to make arrests as town police officers, and Kilgore would be responsible for all administrative authority, scheduling and control of deputies.
Under the agreement, the town will pay the county $150,000 a year along with an existing annual state law enforcement grant of $47,000. Department coverage for the town will require three full-time deputies, and the town will pay overtime wages for deputies as the department starts recruiting officers to cover the town. Police coverage by the sheriff’s department will be 24/7, year-round.
The agreement also acknowledges that deputies assigned to the town may be required for coverage in other areas of the county or for court duties. Any town-requested law enforcement services for special town events needing overtime are not included in the agreement, and the town would be billed separately for that overtime.
County Administrator Mike Hatfield said the agreement is based on a similar arrangement between Grayson County and the town of Fries, Virginia.
In other business, Pound Town Council members Danny Stanley and Phil Cantrell Jr. asked supervisors to consider a proposed boundary adjustment presented to the supervisors in August by Pound Town Manager Jane Bennett. Stanley and Cantrell included one detail missing in Bennett’s presentation — a total of 38.5 acres — for bringing the J.S. Adams Combined School and former Pound High School sites into the town limits.
Stanley said the only affected property owners are the county and the county school system, and that Pound already provides utility, emergency and police services to those sites.
Stanley asked the board to advertise a public hearing for November on the adjustment, with the council voting at its Oct. 20 meeting to advertise for its own public hearing on the adjustment.
Cantrell — also a town planning commission member — said the adjustment would be the first change to the town’s borders since its 1946 incorporation. He said the proposed adjustment would allow the town to “get our feet wet” with the adjustment process and learn how to handle property owners in future adjustments.
District Three Supervisor J.H. Rivers told Cantrell and Stanley that he had not read about any Pound council action on the adjustment request. Cantrell said town officials did discuss the adjustment in the 2019-20 fiscal year but acknowledged there had been no official action since July 1.
“I would feel better if your council had voted that this was what you wanted to do,” Rivers said. “My only reservation is the process getting here."
Pound Mayor Stacey Carson, who was sitting in the audience, was not part of Thursday’s presentation. As Stanley and Cantrell ended their comments, Cantrell said, “I’d be remiss in not noting that out mayor is here.”
As Stanley and Cantrell left, Carson said to them, “I didn’t know you guys were doing this again.”
Bennett, in her August presentation to the supervisors, did not acknowledge Carson’s presence at that meeting.
The board voted 7-0, with Rivers abstaining, to schedule a public hearing on the adjustment proposal Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.