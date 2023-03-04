WISE — Brett Hall inherited a cluster of high-profile murder and attempted murder cases when he won election as Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney in November.
Those cases — two involving police officers and three domestic in nature — will also be taking up a chunk of court time for Hall and his staff in 2023.
Two defendants — James Buckland and Michael Donivan White — are charged in two cases that bookended a violent year for law enforcement officers in 2021.
Buckland was indicted in 2021 on 17 charges including attempted capital murder of a police officer after he allegedly engaged in a firefight with Norton Police Chief James Lane on May 7, 2021. Lane is still recovering from his injuries.
Buckland has changed lawyers two times since his arraignment, Hall said, and pretrial motions have been set for October.
While the suspect died, an investigation found Wise County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Robinson acted properly and reasonably in defending himself from a knife attack by a teen male during a manhunt on July 17, 2021.
White now faces several federal drug conspiracy charges in the wake of his alleged Nov. 13, 2021 fatal shooting of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler.
While White is in federal custody after a slate of indictments announced in October 2022, Hall said federal prosecutors have indicated that White’s first trial, for Chandler’s death, will happen in Wise County Circuit Court starting in mid-June.
The three domestic murder cases spanned 2020 to 2022.
Joshua Blake Smith faced trial for second-degree murder and related charges after allegedly killing his grandmother, Charlene Gardner, at her Big Stone Gap residence on the night of Aug. 26-27, 2020.
Police arrested Smith on Aug. 27 after receiving reports from witnesses that he was looking for help to dispose of Gardner’s body. Investigators said that security camera footage from a local Walmart also linked Smith to using Gardner’s debit card to buy clothes and a cell phone.
Smith’s trial date has been carried over to start on Oct. 31, but Hall said that could change.
Three fatal domestic incidents left six people dead in and near Norton in a five-month period in 2022. Only two will be prosecuted in court.
Investigators said Norton Bryan C. Wampler, 53, apparently shot and killed his wife, 53-year-old Vivian A. Wampler and her mother, 81-year-old Elizabeth A. Sturgill, at the couple’s home on April 11, 2022 before turning the weapon on himself.
Sean Daniel Roberts faces trial for aggravated murder of a child under 14 and related charges after he allegedly killed his son, 4-year-old Jacob Roberts, and injured his wife, Shonta Roberts, in Norton on April 22, 2022.
Danny L. Sturgill faces second-degree murder and malicious wounding charges in connection with the death of his wife, 61-year-old Melanie Sturgill. Investigators said Sturgill allegedly beat his wife over a three-day period before her death on Aug. 23, 2022.
Sturgill is scheduled for trial in November-December 2023, but Hall said that depends on pre-trial motions in the coming months.
Hall said the convergence of five murder and attempted murder cases for trial in the same year is something he has not seen in his experience as a private practice attorney and prosecutor. He said the differing circumstances between each of the case makes it hard to draw a pattern during the approximately two-year period when they happened.
“There may not be correlation between the crimes, but there is some causation,” Hall said, pointing to Buckland’s record of probation on drug offenses before the Lane shooting. Federal prosecutors have drawn alleged connections between White’s alleged drug-related activities leading to the night of Chandler’s death.
The domestic killings may be part of a larger incidence of domestic violence during the three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hall said.
“That’s the nature of the crimes in these cases,” Hall said. “You did see a correlation when the death penalty was taken away by the General Assembly.”
Joshua Smith’s case happened while the death penalty was still a sentencing option in Virginia. With the General Assembly’s passage of a capital punishment moratorium in 2021, that is no longer a prosecution option for the Smith or White cases, Hall said.