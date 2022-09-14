WISE — July’s flash flooding in Kentucky has helped boost Wise County Public Schools’ enrollment.
Superintendent Mike Goforth told the School Board Tuesday that the division’s enrollment rose by 40 students after the normal 10-day enrollment figure tracked at the beginning of the school year.
K-12 enrollment at the tenth day of the new school year stood at 5,277, Goforth said, but rose to 5,317 by Tuesday.
The net increase follows the enrollment of 50 Letcher County, Kentucky, students following flood damage and closure of the county’s schools.
Those students are attending J.W. Adams Combined School in Pound, he said.
Goforth, responding to board questions, said the new enrollment is not causing problems with class size at Adams, and the division had had to add only one new bus route to the Pound Gap area at the Virginia-Kentucky state line for now.
No Letcher County high school students have enrolled in Wise County yet, he added.
In other business, Goforth said a data reporting error by the state Department of Education incorrectly listed the division as third overall among the state’s 132 public school divisions in Standards of Learning test performance.
Due to what he said was a “data overlap,” the county is now ranked fifth among the state’s school systems but is still in the top ten divisions.
“Like you said, fifth is nothing to sneeze at,” School Board Chair Larry Greear said.
The board later approved a request by Goforth to hold an auction of surplus school equipment on Sept. 24 with a backup date of Oct. 1. Goforth said the two dates would allow for determining when the auctioneer would be available to conduct the sale.
Division Maintenance Supervisor Gary Lawson said a capital project delayed since summer should restart in October, when HVAC, Inc. of Bristol brings a helicopter contractor to J.W. Adams Combined School in October to lift air cooling/heating units to the school’s roof.
Lawson said the lift is set tentatively for Oct. 14. He said national supply chain issues had delayed delivery of the units this summer, but the equipment is now ready for installation.
“We don’t want to let the units sit out until the spring,” Goforth said.
Goforth said Oct. 14 is a school day, so planning will start to make that a virtual instruction day with meal delivery to be organized for students.
Goforth said the contractor requires that no one be at the site during the helicopter operation for safety reasons.
Once the units are set in place, crews will complete installation outside of class hours, he added.