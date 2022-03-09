WISE — Wise County’s schools hit a milestone Tuesday: no new reported COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent Greg Mullins handed that news to the county school board at Tuesday’s meeting along with a Virginia Department of Health presentation of mixed news about the pandemic in Wise County.
Mullins credited the board’s “courageous leadership” over the past two years ranging from a statewide emergency shutdown of public schools to remote learning, partial in-person schedules and finally regular classes.
In the past two weeks, Mullins said, mask wearing has been optional on county school buses. State workplace safety officials are expected to approve a policy change March 21 allowing workers to stop wearing masks on the job, he added.
Another policy change two weeks ago means that student teachers and observers in the county’s classrooms no longer must be vaccinated, Mullins added.
Meaghan Helmick, COVID-19 epidemiologist for the Virginia Department of Health’s Southwest Region, said Southwest Virginia still trails the rest of the state in percentages of fully vaccinated persons — approximately 77% of the statewide population compared to less that 50% in the region — although the region’s daily case rate is declining.
Helmick said the LENOWISCO Health District area — Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton — was ranked the second highest in the state in percentage of COVID-19 cases per population in the past two years at just under 25%.
Wise County’s school-age population has seen its share of COVID-19 cases in the past two years, but Helmick congratulated the school system with implementing vaccination clinics for staff and students as federal authorization for vaccines has grown to cover children as young as 5.
Board member Stephanie Kern had opposed the student vaccine clinics during discussion at the board’s February meeting. She also said she was concerned about data from the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which she said in February underreported more than 11,000 reports of deaths as well as heart and nervous system injuries from COVID-19 vaccines.
Kern in February did not specify any breakdown of deaths or injuries by vaccine type or whether those deaths were ruled as caused by vaccines.
Helmick said being vaccinated not only reduces chances of infection but the chances of developing “long COVID” symptoms. She said concerns about the different vaccines now approved for use in the United States have demonstrated very small safety concerns. While the Johnson & Johnson single- dose vaccine was the subject of concerns after reports of blood clots in recipients, Helmick said a study published in February by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at data from the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
Helmick said evaluation of VAERS data and associated medical records since early 2021, when vaccines first became available under federal emergency approval, showed that only nine reported deaths could be linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of more than 18.2 million administered doses. Only 57 recipients of the vaccine developed blood clot issues after getting their shot.
No deaths have yet been linked to the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines after 547 million regular and booster doses administered nationwide, Helmick told the board.
Regarding VAERS reports of heart inflammation in vaccine recipients, Helmick said the CDC report confirmed 1,307 recipients with inflammation and most of those after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. In most cases, she added, rest or medication helped them improve quickly. Increasing the time between first and second vaccine doses has helped deal with the issue.
Guillain-Barre Syndrome was found in 310 preliminary reports from VAERS, Helmick said. The syndrome sees the body’s immune system damage nerve cells, she said, and most patients recover fully while a few patients suffer permanent nerve damage. Most of those cases appeared about two weeks after patients received the J&J vaccine, with symptoms affecting mostly men over 50.