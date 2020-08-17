WISE — Wise County Schools will keep their Thursday start date, but all classes will be online for the first four weeks.
In an emergency meeting Monday, the Wise County School Board voted 6-2 to switch the first four weeks of school from a hybrid schedule of two class days and three at-home and online instruction days to all online from Aug. 20 to Sept. 18.
“Our agenda tonight is a simple one, but our decision is not,” Board Chair Larry Greear said at the beginning of the meeting.
Monday’s action comes after concerns by administration and board members over rising COVID-19 infection rates in Wise County. Schools Superintendent Greg Mullins told the board before its decision that LENOWISCO Health District Director Dr. Sue Cantrell had provided updated infection rate and test positivity data indicating a trend of increasing spread of the disease in the county.
Mullins said that health district data over the past four weeks has shown an infection burden rate translating to 13.2 cases per 100,000 people and a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 16.3% four weeks ago to Monday’s results: 40.6 cases per 100,000 and a 21.6% testing positivity rate.
By comparison, Mullins told the board, the city of Norton’s infection burden rate stands at 18 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of 9%. Scott County’s latest infection burden rate stands at 17 cases per 100,000 and an 18% test positivity rate. Lee County’s infection burden rate is at approximately 20 cases per 100,000 with a 7.6% test positivity rate.
Mullins said Cantrell told school division administrators that community spread of COVID-19 is increasing in Wise County. Where a school system is seeing “significant community spread” of the disease, he added, Virginia Department of Health guidelines recommend that system consider going back to a more restrictive Phase 1 or 2 status that can include no on-campus classes and limits on face-to-face instruction for special-needs students.
Mullins said the division’s hybrid plan — splitting each school’s enrollment into two groups with each group attending onsite classes two days a week and doing online classwork the remaining three days — appeared to be the best option when the school board adopted the plan in July. Another 2,000 students have already opted for at-home instruction.
“The unfortunate thing is the trend,” Mullins added. “The concern on the other side is what’s going on in the community and how we can flatten it.”
Board member John Graham asked Mullins how many teachers and staff have contracted COVID-19. Mullins said about 20 have either been infected, are in quarantine or awaiting test results over possible exposure. Schools Finance Director Beth Shupe added that 12 of those have actually been infected and have to stay off work for up to 24 days.
Board member and dentist Mark Raymond questioned the infection numbers and whether division officials could tell how many of the 20 “have the COVID virus or not.”
Board member John Graham said five teachers or staffers at Central High School have COVID-19.
“If we’ve got 21 people affected, where are we going to get substitutes?” Graham said.
Board member Martha Jett, who with Raymond later voted against changing the schools’ reopening plan, said the system shut down in March after Gov. Ralph Northam’s pandemic emergency orders and when COVID-19 “wasn’t big around here.”
“When is this going to end?” Jett said, adding that the board and school system needed to consider students who might not have access to food outside school-provided meals or who face abusive home situations.
Board member Herb Shortt said he had talked with administrators and teachers who are concerned about bringing students back into school buildings.
“I have concerns for the marginal student and the student whose home life is not what it should be,” Shortt added.
Board member and former school nurse Donnese Kern, told by Mullins that the affected teachers and staff are in two areas of the school system, said, “There is absolutely no good answer to this at all.”
Kern said she had spoken with a grandmother responsible for the care of 12 grandchildren who are county school students.
“If she gets ill from this, we have 12 children who we have to care for,” Kern said. “Wise County has a lot of kids in need out there, and we’ve taken care of them, taught them, cared for them, and now we’ve got to keep them healthy.”
Shortt asked how the division’s feeding plan would work once school restarts. Mullins said the program would switch from the division feeding all children in a student’s family to feeding just the students.
Graham asked Mullins what other divisions facing the same kind of community infection situation as Wise County are doing. Mullins said that Washington and Smyth counties are facing similar infection rates and have chosen to go to all-virtual classes for the present.
Raymond said that the concept of trending in the wrong direction “is relative,” calling the recent health data “relatively insignificant numbers.”
Mullins said teachers and staff are ready to start school under the hybrid schedule or an all- virtual model by Thursday if needed.
Jett asked how the virtual schedule would affect employees such as teacher paraprofessionals and bus drivers. Mullins said that situation could see drivers not needed as frequently and paraprofessionals assigned to other duties in their schools.
Raymond said he has heard several parents complain about having to send their children into the schools despite having the option for online instruction.
Board member Philip Bates said the community needs to “do the right thing” by taking recommended measures such as masks and social distancing to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.
“If I see a teacher walking down the hall and not wearing a mask,” Graham said, “I recommend you fire them.”
On a motion by Graham and seconded by Shortt, the board voted 6-2 to start with virtual instruction only through Sept. 18 and to change the board’s Sept. 8 meeting to Sept. 15 and consider whether to resume the hybrid schedule on Sept. 21.
In comments before the meeting closed, Raymond said that a survey of parents taken before the board approved reopening made it clear that parents preferred sending their children back to school.