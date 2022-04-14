WISE — Several renovation and upgrade projects across the Wise County Public Schools are progressing despite supply chain slowdowns, the school board heard on Tuesday.
Superintendent Greg Mullins told board members at their regular April meeting that an addition at Union Primary School appears to be on schedule for a late spring or early summer start after a recent project meeting with contractor Quesenberry’s Inc. and design firm Thompson & Litton.
Mullins said the project includes construction of a six-room addition with two classrooms, two multi-purpose rooms and one room each for art and music classes. The school office area will be modified with more private space for offices and conferences.
Construction material availability has been an issue across the U.S., Mullins said, and those supply chain issues may affect the project timeline.
Improvement projects funded through federal ESSER project monies for COVID-related school improvements are also expected to start in late May with installation of new rooftop HVAC units at J.W. Adams Combined School. Mullins said availability of the units meant a postponement until May 20, when a contractor will place the equipment by helicopter.
Classroom renovations at Wise and Coeburn Primary schools are also looking at a late spring start, Mullins said, and bids have been opened for a rework of bus lanes and parking spots at Coeburn Primary this summer.
Over the next two to three years, projects for all county schools will include HVAC air system overhauls, new roofs and expanded restroom facilities.
Mullins said planned solar power installations at six county schools also should begin in June in a partnership with solar power firm Secure Futures. The installations will be done at the same time as roof replacements at the schools. In March, Mullins said the joint roof-solar projects will align their replacement cycles so future replacements can be combined at the same time.
Secure Futures has negotiated metering and excess power buyback agreements with Appalachian Power and Old Dominion Power, the two utility companies serving the county school system, Mullins said.
Mullins said Secure Futures will be interviewing students at the county Career and Technical Center for candidates to intern on pre-installation work at the project schools. Students selected for the work could earn as much as $6,000 while gaining experience in solar installation.