WISE — Wise County education officials hope to get clearer guidance on some parts of federal COVID-19 guidelines Wednesday regarding student-athletes.
The school board opened 2022 Tuesday with Larry Greear returning as chair and with two new board members — Stephanie Kern and Rosalind McAmis — replacing Donnese Kern and Phillip Bates. The new board voted to keep the schedule of meeting on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.
Superintendent Greg Mullins said he would meet Wednesday with acting Lenowisco Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell to discuss revisions in the Centers for Disease Control isolation and quarantine guidelines for student- athletes.
Current guidelines call for five days’ quarantine for those who have been in close contact with COVID-19-infected persons but show no or mild symptoms, Mullins said. If asymptomatic, students can return after the five-day isolation period without having to take a COVID test.
Mullins said all students and staff already have to wear masks while in school buildings, so that would also apply to persons returning from quarantine. He said questions remain about what measures apply to student-athletes returning from quarantine, citing an NCAA policy requiring athletes to test negative for COVID upon return from quarantine as well as a release from the athlete’s health care provider.
“We have tests available, but we want to do that in line with the guidance,” Mullins said.
Changes in federal vaccine authorization for younger groups of children will also help deal with COVID exposure issues, Mullins said.
Mullins said other changes in CDC guidance have removed quarantine recommendations for certain groups having been in close contact with infected persons, including:
• Persons 18 or older with all vaccinations and boosters;
• Persons 15-17 who have completed the initial series of COVID-19 vaccinations;
• Persons who have had a case of COVID-19 in the past 90 days.
Mullins said he will also ask Bissell about guidance on isolation for persons who have been exposed to persons in their own households. That could mean problems with staffing levels at county schools, he added.
In other business, the board approved unanimously a measure for a $233,000 design contract with construction firm Quesenberry’s Inc. for a two-part project of school additions and restroom renovations using federal CARES Act funds. Part one of the project would be a design for additional art, music and kindergarten class space at Union Primary School. Part two would be design work for restrooms at all county schools.
Mullins said the Board of Supervisors would have to approve the contract at its Thursday meeting, allowing the design work to proceed.
The school board also recognized Eastside High School’s One Act play group and coach Shane Burke for winning an eighth consecutive Virginia High School League championship in the 2021-22 school year.