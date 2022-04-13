WISE — While the Wise County School Board’s budget planning is at the mercy of a stalled state budget process, one county student was welcomed Tuesday for her own legislative success.
Central High School sophomore Harper Miller; father, Duane Miller; and Wise County Extension 4-H program assistant LeAnn Hill came to the school board meeting as one of the monthly education highlights presented by Superintendent Greg Mullins.
Harper Miller, with Hill’s encouragement, lobbied House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and 38th District state Sen. Todd Pillion to sponsor House Bill 246 and Senate Bill 596 — identical legislation to ensure that students participating in 4-H events during school hours get the same excused absence consideration that students in athletics and other extracurricular activities get.
Hill said Wise County already supports 4-H students but Miller wanted to lobby for a bill like one passed in Tennessee to guarantee the same consideration statewide for 4-H students.
“Delegate Kilgore and Senator Pillion really took me under their wing,” Miller said of her legislative experience during the 2022 General Assembly session. Her bill passed both houses in March and was signed April 1 by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
The board also congratulated Central High School forensics coach Jan Thompson and her team for winning four state first place titles. She introduced extemporaneous speaking winner Ashar Khan, winner Zoey Barker, original oratory winner Caleb Adams and serious duo winning pair Jessica Cooke and Draak Sutphin along with the rest of the team.
Thompson said the pandemic made it difficult for students to connect and remain motivated, but she credited the team for their performance.
In other business, Mullins told school board members that General Assembly delays in passing a state budget have placed a hold on any immediate budget planning that the school system and county officials can do.
If the legislative budget impasse continues up to five weeks, Mullins said, the board should get ready to make some budgetary plan based on available funding and projections of what the General Assembly might provide.
Mullins said he and county administration agreed that there was no need to hold joint budget workshops until firm state numbers are available.
School division Finance Director Beth Shupe said school officials will do budget planning based on one number: a projected enrollment of 5,200 students for the 2022-23 school year.