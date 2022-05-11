WISE — The Wise County School Board will hold a called meeting in 12 days, hoping the General Assembly will come through with a budget two months after the legislative session ended.
Director of Elementary Education Marcia Shortt, representing Superintendent Greg Mullins during his medical leave, told the board Tuesday that the legislature could overcome deadlock in its budget process as soon as next week.
Both the county and school division budgets have been on hold because of the state budget deadlock, and the Board of Supervisors has to accept the schools budget before completing its budget document.
Schools Finance Director Beth Shupe recommended the school board consider a called meeting on May 23 or 24 to give time to decide on a budget document and hold a public hearing in time to submit the budget to the supervisors before their June regular meeting.
Asked by board members what they should submit to the supervisors, Shupe said they should base it on the House of Delegates budget version because it is more conservative than the Senate’s proposal.
Shupe said county officials are projecting the county budget based on level funding for the local contribution to the schools: $11.4 million in the 2021-22 budget. Under the House of Delegates proposed state budget, however, the county would have to increase that contribution by about $1.2 million to be eligible for approximately $3 million in state matching funds for pre-school programs, teacher salary hikes and construction funding.
Shupe recommended submitting a budget with approximately $12.6 in requested county funding. School Board Chair Fred Greear said he thought the supervisors would “step up to the plate.”
The board voted to hold a special meeting on Monday, May 23 at 6 p.m. to discuss a proposed budget for a later public hearing.
In other business, the board recognized 11 retiring teachers and staff. Shortt said the group represented a total of 364 years of teaching experience. Those teachers included:
• Union Middle School: Elva Colyer, Toni Herron
• Union Primary School: Kimberly Lester, Belinda Hamilton, Barbara Baker
• Alternative Education Center: Deborah Greene
• Eastside High School: Jane Carter, Davene Wyatt
• Central High School: Raquel Lowe
• Central Office: Gale Ferrell
• J.W. Adams Combined School: James Hubbard