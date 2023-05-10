WISE — Virginia does not have a state budget for 2023-24, but the Wise County School Board has a budget with or without state action.
The board voted 8-0 on Monday to adopt an $82.53 million operating budget to submit to the county Board of Supervisors on Thursday.
Schools Finance Director Beth Shupe said the draft budget includes a projected $44.18 million in state funds, adding that Wise County and school divisions across the state may have to wait until sometime in June before the General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin come to some resolution on a budget stalemate since March.
The state fiscal year starts July 1.
Shupe said the division is also asking for $20.06 million from the supervisors for the budget’s local share funding, part of which would fund an average 5% salary increase for division employees — a $2.768 million overall increase from the current fiscal year.
That salary increase, if funded, would give all division teachers a $2,700 flat annual raise across all salary steps, Shupe said. The budget also would cover most of an expected 3% overall increase in health insurance rates for employees, she added.
The division has approximately $7 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds from the pandemic period, Shupe said. Some of those funds are designated in the draft budget for a new gymnasium at L.F. Addington Middle School in Wise, she said, while remaining ESSER money will go to various instructional categories.
With completion of several school improvement projects nearing completion under the current budget year, Shupe said the division will enter the 2023-24 fiscal year with all schools having roofs under warranty as well as HVAC overhauls at J.W. Adams Combined school and completion of an expansion at Union Primary School.
The Board of Supervisors is expected to set a June 8 public hearing Thursday on the overall county and school division budget.