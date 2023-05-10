WISE — Virginia does not have a state budget for 2023-24, but the Wise County School Board has a budget with or without state action.

The board voted 8-0 on Monday to adopt an $82.53 million operating budget to submit to the county Board of Supervisors on Thursday.

