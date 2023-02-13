WISE — Wise County School Board member Rosalind McAmis got a range of public comment Monday after admitting Friday she was in blackface in a photo taken 12 years ago.
McAmis admitted she was the person in blackface makeup and a long black wig in a photo of what she said was her Halloween costume of Samoan Pittsburgh Steelers player Troy Palomalu.
In a statement posted Friday on her Facebook page, McAmis complained that critics of the photo were “relentless” and trying to “cancel” her. While saying “I am truly sorry if I offended anyone,” she also dismissed criticism by adding “Sticks and Stones ... Blah, Blah, Blah.”
Five people spoke during public comment at Monday’s school board meeting on McAmis’ photo and apology.
“You set examples,” said Big Stone Gap resident and parent Jessica Mullins Fullen. “You spend so much time with our little babies … that we are meant to trust that you will do no harm, and harm is not just physical. Harm is in actions, the things that are said and the things that are not and situations that go undisciplined or are pushed under rugs.”
“Who and what we value is on full display when choices are made on who deserves to be pulled from a team or a tournament for a time of reflection,” said Fullen, “or made into a pariah for speaking up or that we are not sorry if we offended someone, we are just plain sorry.”
Fullen said she wanted her son to know “that we are not costumes just because we are brown.”
“I want this for the future and I want this right now,” Fullen added.
“We get lazy and we get passive,” said Norton resident and school counselor Chelsey Emershaw. “We convince ourselves that we couldn’t possible be racist or sexist. We intentionally distance ourselves, yet here we are talking about an act of racism, talking about acts of dismissal when a young woman has been assaulted. We defend ourselves for our lack of action, for our lack of accountability, for our lack of self-examining education.”
Saying that the school board is responsible for ensuring student safety and education and leading by example, Emershaw added that “the example set for today is that if it doesn’t affect me directly, I shouldn’t care.”
Jahlil Jefferson, a student athlete at UVA Wise, said McAmis and Mt. Olive Baptist Church welcomed him and other college students to Bible study, time with church families and events to make them feel part of the community.
“We all stumble, and we all stumble in many ways,” Jefferson said, adding that he was worried about the community when he first arrived at the college and in Wise County.
“They are altruistic and they are inclusive,” Jefferson said of McAmis and her husband T.J., pastor at Mt. Olive and principal at Central High School in Wise. “It reminded me of home, how the community cared and the love would be reciprocated to people they didn’t even know.”
“It doesn’t matter if it was 12 years or 12 minutes,” said Coeburn resident Tracie Grogan, “it does harm.”
Grogan said that, as a Northern Virginia native, “I honestly have never faced the type of discrimination, racism and bigotry ever in my life that I have here, and seeing these pictures is literally the icing on the cake that makes me feel vindicated when all the other people around me are gaslighting me and telling me that none of this stuff was going on, that it was in my head and I was just playing victim.”
Grogan questioned McAmis’ statement that she was costumed as an American Samoan in the photo.
“Doubling down to say ‘Oh, well he was American Samoan so it’s not blackface,’ you paint your white skin with brown makeup on, that’s blackface, end of story,” Grogan said. “Knowing that (McAmis) is still here and influencing the education of our children, that’s not right.”
Grogan said any apology should not be based on “if I offended you,” but acknowledging that one did wrong and will do better.
Big Stone Gap resident Adam Malle echoed Grogan’s comments.
“ ‘Sorry if you were offended’ isn’t how you do it,” said Malle.
Big Stone Gap resident Terran Young called on the board to take training in racism dismantling to become aware of the issue.
“Blackface is an act of violence,” Young said. “When you do something harmful, own up to it.”
UVA Wise Director of Orientation and Special Programs Stephanie Shell, also a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, supported McAmis.
“Over the past six years I’ve gotten to know Roz McAmis and can personally attest to her care and compassion for others,” Shell said, pointing to McAmis’ gospel outreach to area youth, Vacation Bible School and various youth events, local and foreign missionary work and helping establish a local daycare at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
“She will learn and grow from this situation as we all will,” Shell said.
McAmis declined to comment on Monday’s public comment.