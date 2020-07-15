WISE — The Wise County School Board will meet next Tuesday to decide when school will reopen in the fall.
The board voted Tuesday to continue its meeting to July 21 at 6 p.m. at the education building on Lake Street to decide whether classes will resume on Aug. 6 or Aug. 20.
Board members got an overview of the COVID-19 pandemic reopening plan Tuesday. The draft plan — based on an Aug. 6 start date — would see classes across all grades divided into A and B groups, with the former attending classes on site on Mondays and Tuesdays and B group students coming to school on Thursdays and Fridays.
Board members asked Superintendent Greg Mullins to prepare a plan calendar with an Aug. 20 start date out of concern that COVID-19 case rates in Wise County will continue to increase as they have in recent days.
Two additional options are in the plan: 100% remote instruction for all students and in-person classes every day for students with social distancing and other health precautions in place. Mullins said the all-remote instruction option would be available in case COVID-19 pandemic conditions worsen, and the all in-person class would be an option for the future.
Wednesdays would serve as a planning day and remote instruction day, with each class group using that and the other two days for online or remote classes and completing the week’s assignments.
The draft plan parallels draft plans for Lee County and Norton schools in areas such as transportation, food service, instructional technology and extracurricular activities with provisions for social distancing, face coverings, increased cleaning and disinfection of school facilities and instructional and athletic equipment.
Isolation and quarantine procedures are also part of the draft plan, Mullins said, with guidance from school system and county health department officials. Students would be checked for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival at the schools.
Students or staff with high temperatures or who show symptoms during the school day would be brought to an isolation room at their school. Testing would be offered through the health department, and symptomatic students or staffers would be sent home.
Students riding buses would be required to sit one to a seat in staggered layouts, and they would be required to wear face coverings while riding. Mullins said, based on surveys of parents about their preference for student transportation, that available buses would allow the school system to get half of the county’s total students to school each day.
Mullins on Wednesday said that dates for graduation ceremonies at the three county high schools have been set. Eastside will hold commencement on July 27 and 28, with ceremonies conducted for groups of 10 students and their families.
Central will hold graduation on July 28 and 29 with four groups, and Union will hold graduation on July 31 with four groups.