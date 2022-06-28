WISE — The Wise County Schools’ human resource director takes over as superintendent on Friday.
The county school board voted 7-0, with board member Herb Shortt abstaining, to hire Mike Goforth as superintendent effective Friday for a four-year term.
Gorforth will replace retiring Superintendent Greg Mullins, who announced plans in May to retire on June 30. He was one of five candidates — four from within the division — who were interviewed last week.
“The board stands ready to help you any way we can,” board Chair Larry Greear told Goforth after the vote.
According to his contract, Goforth will earn $125,000 a year plus benefits and a vehicle for work-related use. The contract stipulates annual review for renewal.
Having taught and coached in the county, Norton and Bristol, Virginia, school systems, Goforth returned to Wise County in 2013 as an administrator.
“One of the things we’ve already talked about is addressing school safety,” Goforth said of immediate plans as superintendent. “We’re trying to get back to normal. Last year was our first kind of normal year. I think school safety will be at the forefront, but we’ve got a lot of things already in place, so it’ll be mostly review type stuff.”
“We’re going to miss Dr. Mullins,” Goforth said of his predecessor. “He’s been a really, really good boss.”
In other business, the board received a recap of the final draft 2022-23 school budget from Mullins and Finance Director Beth Shupe. The county Board of Supervisors accepted the $77 million school budget Friday, including a request for $12.98 million in county funding to help match a state 5% teacher salary hike and programs for reducing kindergarten-third grade class sizes and increasing pay on the division’s salary step scale.
Shupe said all full-time state Standards of Quality-authorized personnel will receive a $1,000 stipend in December from another $500,000 allocation by the state.
The school board voted earlier in June not to have a regular July board meeting but left open the possibility of a special- called meeting if Goforth requests it.