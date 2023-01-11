Wise County School Board elects board officers, sets meeting dates Jan 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WISE – The Wise County School Board has shifted its regular meeting day and elected board officers.The board, at its 2023 organizational meeting Monday, re-elected 2022 chair and board member Larry Greear and vice chair Herb Shortt to the same posts for 2023. The board also voted to change its regular meeting day from the second Tuesday of the month to the second Monday at the school system’s Education Center Room A at 6 p.m.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Officer Wise County School Board Herb Shortt Larry Greear Politics Institutes Chair Meeting Board Recommended for you ON AIR