WISE — The Wise County School Board has called an emergency meeting to review its school reopening plans.
In an agenda released Sunday evening, the board will meet at its Education Center meeting room on Lake Street in Wise at 6 p.m. Monday to review the plan and the possibility of modifying it.
The board in July adopted a hybrid schedule in which half of each school’s enrollment would attend classes onsite Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would be a deep-cleaning day for each school and a planning and remote learning day for teachers.
County schools are now set to reopen on Thursday. The board and Superintendent Greg Mullins on Tuesday discussed the possibility of meeting if county COVID-19 infection rates became more serious. From Tuesday to Sunday, Wise County’s total COVID-19 cases rose by 57, from 181 to 238, according to Virginia Department of Health data.