WISE — While revenues for Wise County’s projected 2021-22 budget are $500,000 above projections, the overall draft budget is still $2.5 million below the current fiscal year’s spending plan.
County Administrator Mike Hatfield outlined a proposed $57.17 million balanced budget, in which anticipated American Rescue Plan funding would offset declining local revenues, to the Board of Supervisors on Thursday.
Hatfield said the draft budget includes no projected local tax hikes for 2021-22, but the 2022-23 fiscal year budget could require a real estate property tax rate increase. The county is undergoing a property reassessment now, he told the board, but the need for a rate hike depends on how much property values increase under that reassessment.
Projected local revenues for the upcoming fiscal year stand at $35.14 million compared to $37.63 million for the current budget year, Hatfield said.
“We need to look at more revenue or cutting services,” Hatfield said.
One of the options for new revenue would be collecting a 40-cent-per-pack cigarette tax within the county’s six towns in addition to tax on sales outside those towns. Towns already collect their authorized cigarette sales taxes, he said, and expanding the county’s authorized tax to town sales could mean the difference between about $70,000 and “several hundred thousand dollars.”
Hatfield added that, while not available until the Hard Rock Casino opens in Bristol, a revenue sharing agreement among the region’s localities could mean another $57,000 annually for the county. Another funding stream — approximately $125,000 a year — will come from the county handling the collection of fines for the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.
Superintendent Greg Mullins and school division Budget Director Beth Shupe brought some good news to the board: an $11.4 million local share request from the county, unchanged from this year.
Shupe said the projected $68 million 2021-22 school budget includes a $3.8 million increase in federal funding and $900,000 in new state money. That will help cover COVID-19-related capital improvements to HVAC systems, additional teachers and staff, some roof replacements, and a 5% pay raise for teachers and personnel under the state Standards of Quality.
Mullins said the school budget is based on a projected 5,200-student enrollment, down from 5,500 projected for the current year. Projected enrollment could climb over 5,300, he said, depending on how parents respond to plans for full in-person classes starting in the fall.
“Our goal is, if we can’t do anything else, we’ll be in good shape for the next five years,” Mullins said of capital expenditures in the draft budget.