RICHMOND — A Wise County resident is among the 40 new Virginia State Police Troopers who officially graduated on Friday.
Trooper Anthony B. Lovell, 43, is a resident of Wise County, having served in the Norton Police Department and the Pound Volunteer Fire Department before joining the State Police.
Lovell, the 134th Basic Session Class Vice President, goes to Botetourt County for his first duty area.
Trooper Ethan J. Barlow, 28, Abingdon, starts his VSP career in Dinwiddie County
Trooper Sean A. Russell, 26, from Chilhowie in Smyth County, is a corporal in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. He is assigned to Charles City County.
Tazewell County resident and Trooper Michael L. Lynch, 21, is a specialist in the United States Army Reserve and is assigned to Botetourt County.
Wythe County resident and Trooper Timothy J. Martin, 22, is assigned to Prince George County.
Trainees in the 134th Basic Session spent 27 weeks at VSP Academy, where they received instruction in more than 100 different subjects spanning hundreds of hours. Academy training includes such areas as crime scene investigation, survival Spanish, judicial procedures, self-defense, cultural diversity and firearms.
The latest class of troopers will report to their individual duty assignments around Aug. 16. For their final phase of training, each Trooper will work with a field training officer learning his or her new patrol area.