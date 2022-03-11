WISE — The Wise County and Norton Republican Party will hold a schoolhouse primary in June for an anticipated November special election for Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Wise County and Norton Republican chair Kim Mullins said on Wednesday that eligible registered voters who subscribe to party values and positions will be able to vote June 14 for the party candidate for Commonwealth’s Attorney.
The primary will be held at Central High School in Wise on June 14 from noon to 4 p.m. Voters participating in the primary will be asked to sign a verification form before voting.
Incumbent and interim Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis and Coeburn attorney Brett Hall announced their candidacies for the Republican ticket in January after the resignation of Chuck Slemp III, whose term would have expired on Dec. 31, 2023. The Wise County Board of Supervisors in January voted within 15 days of Slemp’s resignation to petition the 30th Judicial Circuit for a special election.
Davis and Hall — both graduates of UVA Wise and the Appalachian School of Law — each have worked under Slemp as assistant county prosecutors.
Hall served as the first director of the Wise Works offender service program in Slemp’s office, later serving more than a year as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney before starting his own practice.
Davis has served as Slemp’s chief deputy since August 2016, previously working as a magistrate after his 2012 graduation from law school. He became interim commonwealth’s attorney on Jan. 15, taking the oath of office on Jan. 12.