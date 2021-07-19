WISE — Wise County’s chief prosecutor is recusing his staff and himself from handling 32 criminal cases involving a former Pound police officer.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III filed a request on Monday for a special prosecutor in the cases, citing that his office has been “directly involved in the preservation of law enforcement records, equipment and evidence related to the Town of Pound Police Department” since Town Council disbanded the department May 18.
Slemp’s request covers 32 cases with at least 273 charges against 31 people. The range of charges includes racketeering, transporting drugs into Virginia, methamphetamine-specific offenses, firearm violations and drug distribution.
Slemp said he has requested a Virginia State Police investigation in the wake of a May 22 inventory of the Pound police evidence room received last week. While results of that report have not been made public, Slemp said in the filing that he has contacted defense attorneys about potential exculpatory evidence related to that inventory.
The 32 cases also involve former part-time Pound police officer and investigator Tim McAfee, who was dismissed by Pound Town Council May 18.
“McAfee is the lead investigator or an essential witness in each of the cases referenced above,” Slemp said.
Since the department was disbanded, Chris Wilcox has been interim police chief and in charge of keeping secure that evidence and town police records. In June, Wilcox told town council that he and a Fairfax County evidence specialist had found some pieces of evidence outside the secure room along with evidence not inventoried and left in an unlocked police car.
Slemp said he decided on the court filing after getting a Virginia State Bar ethics opinion on whether prosecuting the cases involving McAfee and/or the Pound Police Department would be a conflict of interest.
“The evidence that I seized, submitted to the (Virginia Department of Forensic Science) and received back from the DFS are in tact (sic) and are not compromised in any way,” McAfee said in an email on Monday.