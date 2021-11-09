WISE — Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III will be among Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares’ transition team before his Jan. 15 inauguration.
Slemp — one of five commonwealth’s attorneys including prosecutors from Loudoun, Chesapeake, Lynchburg, Virginia Beach and Chesterfield County — will advise Miyares on shifting the AG office’s focus to public safety and law enforcement, Miyares said in a statement on Monday.
“I’m excited about the opportunity we have to reshape the Office of the Attorney General in Richmond,” Slemp said on Monday. “I think that the voters recognized the importance of public safety issues in Virginia when they went to the polls last Tuesday. The criminal- first, victim-last mindset of the last four years and the progressive criminal justice reform movement has made our communities less safe. I am so honored to be a part of the process as we work together to restore sanity in Richmond.”
Who else will make up the team?
Former Gov. George Allen is also on the advisory team along with six former state attorneys general: team chairman Jerry Kilgore, Mark Earley, Jim Gilmore, Bob McDonnell, Richard Cullen Sr. and Ken Cuccinelli.
Another Southwest Virginia figure, retired state Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth McClanahan, will be on the transition team with six private practice attorneys and business executives.
Sheriffs from Loudoun, Chesterfield and Prince William counties have been appointed to the transition team.
Community representatives on the Miyares transition team include: Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega; Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Chairman Michel Zajur; National Federation of Independent Business Virginia Director Nicole Riley; former Secretary of the Commonwealth Janet Kelly; health care and technology executive Jamisson Fowler; and Hampton University Vice President Dr. Bill Thomas.