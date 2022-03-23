WISE — Wise County officials say they have twice resolved questions about a federal grant for drone pilot training at Mountain Empire Community College from 2016 to 2020.
Wise County Attorney Karen Mullins, acting county Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin and Mountain Empire Community College President Kristin Westover all discussed on Tuesday their organizations’ roles with the $2.22 million Appalachian Regional Commission grant to the IDA.
The grant helped fund a developing drone piloting/maintenance program at MECC, with funding for supplying drones, computer hardware and software, curriculum and related services.
According to an Aug. 28, 2020, ARC Inspector General report on the grant, auditing firm Leon Snead and Co. in March that year reviewed funds handling, accounting and reporting, internal controls and whether grant performance goals were met.
Snead, in its own report included in the ARC report, questioned whether $1.2 million of $1.3 million in reported expenses were legitimate. The auditor also questioned an apparent conflict of interest by the grant project director — also an officer of grant vendor Drone Airspace Management LLC unnamed in the report — and a lack of management controls and improper management of the grant program by the IDA.
“It appeared that the (IDA) board members did not review or question the validity of any payments made,” the Snead report stated. “(Snodgrass) indicated that he relied on the Project Director to keep the details about cost transactions. It did not appear that the Project Director reviewed the invoices submitted by MECC.”
Snead stated that the project director was also a vendor supplying most of the equipment and services. When Snead auditors tried to meet with the director and see supporting information for those expenses, the report added, “he refused our requests.”
Falin, who became interim IDA executive director in February after the death of Director Carl Snodgrass, said the authority received the ARC report in August and reviewed it before filing a response in November that year.
County Attorney Mullins said that response followed a review by County Administrator Mike Hatfield and county staff of the IDA management and accounting controls.
“When we got the report, the IDA office at that time was a one-man show,” Mullins said. “The county became involved then and took responsibility for controls and approving expenditures.”
Snead reported that the grant program was not meeting financial and reporting requirements and deadlines, with ARC staff at the time providing “considerable assistance in preparing financial reports.”
Mullins and Falin each said the county’s 2020 review after the ARC report verified that all vendors’ goods and services had been received by the program.
Mullins said the Drone Airspace Management officer and project director was Avery Brown. According to the Virginia State Corporation commission’s website, DAM LLC is now an inactive company in northern Virginia. The Times News left a message at the company’s phone number Tuesday.
“We’ve had no interaction with DAM since 2020,” Mullins said.
Falin said ARC made follow-up calls to county staff in November and December 2020 and another follow-up contact in February 2022 after county staff filed a response with ARC and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development detailing how it worked to comply with reporting requirements and internal accounting controls.
Falin and Mullins both said another ARC request on how the county has reconciled the grant spending arrived in February. The same report and documentation from 2020 has been sent to ARC.
Mullins said the request may stem from changes in ARC personnel in the past two years.
“There is no ARC order requesting repayment of $1.2 million,” Falin added.
Westover on Tuesday said that MECC had fulfilled or exceeded its goals under the grant when it came to curriculum and tracking how students performed while in the drone program. She said two items in the Snead audit report — improper tracking of drones as purchased under the grant and tracking of post-program student employment — did not accurately reflect how the college conducted its role.
“We don’t have the resources to track students’ hiring unless through employers connected to our programs,” Westover said.
As for drones purchased through the grant for course training, she said the drones had been inventoried by serial number and would have been identifiable if auditors had checked college records.
“We worked with ARC and voiced our concerns to ARC during the grant,” Westover said, adding that positions of the grant were rewritten during the program to handle those concerns.
“It was a good kickstart for our drone program,” Westover said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic affected the MECC drone program and other programs that required hands-on training, she said enrollment “is still strong” and starting to increase again. The college’s Smart Farming course program relies on drone technology to monitor farmers’ crops, soil conditions and other factors as well, she said.
Westover said that, while DAM was “non-existent” during later stages of the grant, MECC has worked with Snodgrass, the County Administrator’s office and Falin to conduct the grant program.