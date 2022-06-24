WISE — Appalachia residents will continue to see fire and emergency medical service coverage despite a disagreement over Wise County funding for the department.
Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield on Thursday released a statement saying that the Appalachia Fire and Rescue organization has told county and Appalachia town officials that it will cease emergency medical service coverage in the town and adjacent county response zone after July 2.
Hatfield said that the department also told county and town officials that fire protection service may also be on a limited basis after July 2. Department officials indicated that they may have to lay off some personnel after July 2, he added.
“Wise County and the town of Appalachia wish to assure all residents and citizens of these areas that you will continue to have fire and rescue services,” said Hatfield. “There will be no lapse in coverage.”
Hatfield said the county and town are working with rescue squads in Big Stone Gap, Norton and Keokee to help cover service needs in Appalachia for now. A recent meeting between the department and county officials saw a $299,000 request for county funds to continue operations, he added.
“We have budgeted more this year for the department than they received last year,”
Hatfield said. “The Wise County Board of Supervisors and the Town Council of Appalachia are committed to the protection of the lives and property of all residents and citizens in Wise County.”
Travis Anderson, Appalachia Fire and Rescue assistant chief, said Thursday that the department’s $299,000 request stems from a slowdown in insurance reimbursements for the EMS calls.
“Since we took over EMS calls in 2014, we’ve gone from about 200 fire calls a year to 800 to 1,000 EMS calls,” Anderson said, adding that reimbursements from the clearinghouse firm that handles billing for the ambulance calls has seen a drop in Medicare and Medicaid-related reimbursements.
“We do not go after patients who cannot afford to pay,” Anderson said.
County funding cannot be used to pay department personnel, said Anderson, and the insurance reimbursement has been the main source for paying the 12 trained department personnel among the 20 total department members.
Appalachia Fire and Rescue receives about $70,000 a year from the county, Anderson said, with that split equally for fire and EMS service.
Anderson said he had talked with fire department personnel in Norton and Big Stone Gap and was concerned about their ability to add more coverage for Appalachia while serving their own jurisdictions.
“Wise County is dead last in the state for per capita funding for fire and EMS service,” Anderson said.