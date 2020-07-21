WISE — Wise County and Norton’s school boards have taken the plunge on reopening schools in the fall with different approaches and start dates.
The county school board on Tuesday adopted its reopening plan in a recessed meeting after hearing details of it last week and requesting an optional calendar to start on Aug. 20 instead of the proposed Aug. 6 start.
Board Chairman Larry Greear repeatedly coaxed the other seven members to second John Graham’s motion to approve the plan before seconding it himself.
“I usually don’t make motions myself,” Greear said.
Greear also asked board members repeatedly to make their vote on the plan before he, Graham and Philip Bates, Mark Raymond and Vickie Williams cast aye votes.
Herb Shortt voted no, and Donnese Kern and Martha Jett made no response. All eight members approved a second measure setting the Aug. 20 start date.
The county plan is based on what other school districts call a hybrid schedule, with students across all grades split into A and B groups. A groups will attend classes on site in the schools on Mondays and Tuesdays with B group classes coming to school on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays would see deep cleaning at all schools, while teachers would use that day for planning and checking in with students and parents.
Parents still have the option to have their children receive full instruction at home through internet and/or paper lesson packets.
Superintendent Greg Mullins said the Aug. 20 opening date will give his staff time to monitor COVID-19 case rates in the county and inform the school board if reopening plans need changing.
Norton’s school board on Monday voted on its version of reopening, in which all city students would attend in-person classes four days a week with Friday reserved for teacher planning and remote learning and school custodial staff doing deep cleaning of the two city schools.
Scott Addison, the principal at Norton Elementary and Middle School and assistant to Superintendent Gina Wohlford, said the school board decided to stick with the Aug. 5 start date in the initial plan, which also includes an option for parents to choose full at-home remote instruction.
Both school systems are dealing with internet access for students’ remote learning in similar ways. Addison said the school system is working with city officials to set up outdoor internet access at the city’s five residential recreation parks, where students can sit at tables or shelters to download lesson materials or upload assignments. He said students will be able to take advantage of a plan by the LENOWISCO Planning District and the Scott County Telephone Cooperative to provide broadband in the downtown areas of the incorporated towns and city in the district’s service region. That service is projected to start operations by September, LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller said Monday.
Wise County School Technology Director Scott Kiser told his board Tuesday that students and families will be able to access Wi-Fi service in the division office’s parking lot and at other county locations when school starts.
Kiser outlined results of a survey of parents of more than 5,200 students, showing that 4,110 students now have access to broadband internet and another 775 students with access to either unlimited or limited cellular internet service. Another 319 students either have no internet service available where they live or no current access to service.
All students needing a computer or other device to load and do lessons will have access to devices loaned by the school system, Kiser said.
“The bottom line is, teachers have to be ready to use jump drives,” Kiser said.
The county school board also voted 8-0 to include furlough provisions in teacher and administrative staff employment contracts. Mullins said the provisions will give the school system a way to deal with anticipated local, state and federal funding cuts to the school budget without having to lay off teachers. Any staff or teachers on furlough would not lose their health benefits or any time credited to their Virginia Retirement System plan.
Mullins said any furlough decision would be brought to the school board for final approval.
“I would be the first person furloughed, and we would go from there,” Mullins said of any furlough recommendations.