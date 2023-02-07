WISE — Wise County and Norton Republican Party members already have four candidates for one of November’s constitutional office elections as they get ready to decide Tuesday how to thin the field.
The city and county Republican Party will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Wise Fire Department meeting hall to decide how and when to pick its slate of November candidates for county and city Circuit Court clerk, sheriff, treasurer, commissioner of revenue and commonwealth’s attorney.
Party Chair Kim Mullins said Monday that party members have four options to consider when they meet to vote on how to choose a candidate for each of the four constitutional offices.
Three can be organized and run by the local party — mass meeting, convention or a “firehouse primary” party canvass of county and city Republican voters — or a state Department of Elections-organized primary.
Mullins said three incumbents have already signaled their plans to seek nomination: County Sheriff Grant Kilgore, County Treasurer Delores W. Smith and County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall.
Four candidates have been campaigning to succeed Democratic Circuit Court Clerk J. Jack Kennedy: Deputy Circuit Court Clerk Dezerah Hall, Mountain Empire Community College criminal justice professor Robert England, Norton attorney W. Ethan Stewart and Scott County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chad Wilson.
Dezerah Hall, 33, of Wise and a graduate of J.J. Kelly High School and UVA Wise, has worked 10 years in the Circuit Court clerk’s office in roles ranging from a part-time clerk to her current role as a state- certified master deputy Circuit Court clerk. She said her experience in duties ranging from land records to courtroom duties and as jury coordinator cover much of what is required of a Circuit Court clerk.
Hall, who recently completed the state’s law reading program in preparation to take the state bar exam, also cited her Supreme Court of Virginia training and certification as a master deputy clerk with preparing her to run for clerk.
“It’s not about one person,” said Hall. “It’s about the community and your co-workers.”
Pound native England, 54, is an East Tennessee State University and Virginia Tech graduate, retired police officer, public school teacher, administrator and professor.
He cited 36 years of criminal justice system work and education administration experience among his qualifications for office.
“With my perspective and leadership experience, I feel that I’m the only one with the executive management experience for Circuit Court clerk,” said England.
Stewart, 34, has practiced law since 2015 after his graduation from John I. Burton High School, UVA Wise and the Charlotte School of Law. He cited his experience in running a practice and in law ranging from probate and land cases to civil and criminal law with giving him familiarity with the range of duties for a circuit court clerk.
“Being a practicing attorney has made me familiar with the court system,” said Stewart, “and I have a perspective on the pressures and demands on the court clerks. I also have a perspective on managing budgets and running an operation efficiently.”
Wilson, 52, said his 14 years’ experience in private practice and as a prosecutor also have familiarized him with the kinds of civil and criminal case management needed for a Circuit Court clerk. He cited his involvement in case law regarding certification of estate executors and in quashing improperly prepared criminal indictments.
Wilson said he wants to see the public have balanced access to court technology assistance and help when they may not have the resources to access that technology for court filings or filing land deeds. He also pointed to a case management system used in the Wise clerk’s office — CasePro — as needing replacement because of conflicts between how it assigns civil and criminal case numbers in conflict with how Virginia courts also assign case numbers.
Wilson also questioned the office’s use of computer blockchain technology in connection with land deed filing and management. He claimed that it adds unnecessary operating costs to the clerk’s office and is unnecessary if the office is filing land deeds.