WISE — Wise County and Norton Republican Party members already have four candidates for one of November’s constitutional office elections as they get ready to decide Tuesday how to thin the field.

The city and county Republican Party will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Wise Fire Department meeting hall to decide how and when to pick its slate of November candidates for county and city Circuit Court clerk, sheriff, treasurer, commissioner of revenue and commonwealth’s attorney.

