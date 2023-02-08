Wise County and Norton Republican Committee members discuss how to select nominees for the November election for constitutional officers and supervisors on Tuesday. The party canvass — firehouse primary — is scheduled for May 6.
WISE — Wise County and Norton Republican candidates will go with a firehouse primary to nominate November election candidates for supervisor and constitutional officers.
About 50 Republican party and committee members gathered Tuesday at the Wise Fire Department meting hall to agree on a May 6 date and a May 13 backup date for a party canvass to select candidates for circuit court clerk, Commonwealth’s Attorney, treasurer, commissioner of revenue, sheriff and four of the eight Board of Supervisors seats up for election in November.
Party chair Kim Mullins asked aspiring candidates at the meeting to make their case for their preferred option to nominate candidates from the options of a mass meeting, convention, party canvass, or a state-run local primary election.
Clerk hopeful Robert England said he had discussed the issue with contenders Dezerah Hall, Ethan Stewart and Chad Wilson, with a consensus favoring the canvass, also called a firehouse primary.
Sheriff Grant Kilgore, Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall and District 3 Supervisor J.H. Rivers all agreed on having a canvass.
County Treasurer Delores W. Smith asked committee members to consider a primary for the convenience of voters living in Pound and St. Paul so they would not have to drive from the far ends of the county to vote. She said she would go with the committee vote, however.
“I’m like Delmar in ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou,’” Brett Hall said. “I’m with you fellers.”
In addition to the candidates present at the meeting, three other supervisors’ seats will be on the November ballot: District 1 Fred Luntsford Jr., District 2 Steve Bates, and District 4 James Lawson.
The party committee chose the party canvass by unanimous voice vote after considering that May 6 would be the same day as commencement for Eastside and Union high schools and May 13 UVA-Wise’s commencement.
Committee members agreed to try to reserve Central High School for the May 6 canvass from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mullins told the members that a canvass could attract between 900 and 1,500 voters based on prior canvasses.
Mullins said the party committee can review details for candidate prefiling and filing fees for the May 6 canvass at the March 7 party meeting. Previous canvasses typically have required a $500 prefiling fee for constitutional office candidates and $100 for supervisor candidates.