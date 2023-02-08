Wise County and Norton Repiicans choose nominating method

Wise County and Norton Republican Committee members discuss how to select nominees for the November election for constitutional officers and supervisors on Tuesday. The party canvass — firehouse primary — is scheduled for May 6.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — Wise County and Norton Republican candidates will go with a firehouse primary to nominate November election candidates for supervisor and constitutional officers.

About 50 Republican party and committee members gathered Tuesday at the Wise Fire Department meting hall to agree on a May 6 date and a May 13 backup date for a party canvass to select candidates for circuit court clerk, Commonwealth’s Attorney, treasurer, commissioner of revenue, sheriff and four of the eight Board of Supervisors seats up for election in November.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you