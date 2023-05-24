ABINGDON — A Wise County man will see more than 15 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine and illegal possession of firearms.

Virginia Western District U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Brian McGinn said on Tuesday that Justine Kyle Elliott, 33, has been sentenced to 188 months in prison after having pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

