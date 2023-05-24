ABINGDON — A Wise County man will see more than 15 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine and illegal possession of firearms.
Virginia Western District U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Brian McGinn said on Tuesday that Justine Kyle Elliott, 33, has been sentenced to 188 months in prison after having pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to court documents, Elliott’s conviction stems from an August 2021 arrest in Coeburn, when police responded to a report that he was asleep at the wheel of a vehicle parked in a bank drive-thru.
Arresting officers searched his vehicle, said McGinn, and found a large quantity of methamphetamine and several firearms. Elliott later admitted to being involved in the distribution of methamphetamine throughout Southwest Virginia.
Prosecutors said Elliott trafficked a large quantity of crystal ice methamphetamine and cocaine into Southwest Virginia over a 16-month period, including more than 30 kilograms — approximately 66 pounds — of methamphetamine. Some of that meth was 100% pure.
United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Special Agent in Charge Craig B. Kailimai of the ATF’s Washington Division made Tuesday’s announcement.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Coeburn Police Department investigated the case.