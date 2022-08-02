WISE — August means Night Out time for Wise County residents to get to know their local law enforcement and each other.
The Pound Police Department and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office will hold separate events as part of National Night Out, a community-building program designed to bring together community residents and law enforcement in a positive environment, according to Pound Crime Prevention Officer Cindy Mullins.
Mullins and Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said recent rains have caused both departments to postpone their events from the traditional first Tuesday in August this year.
The WCSO will hold its Night Out on Thursday at the Norton Expo Center near the municipal parking lot on Park Avenue from 6-9 p.m., with free food and gift bags. Area residents can learn about community outreach, criminal investigations, crime prevention tips and organizing neighborhood watch programs. The Sheriff’s Response Team and Police Explorer Post will be on hand.
Pound’s Night Out starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Pound Town Hall parking lot. Mullins said the event combines a street fair feel with a chance to meet area deputies, Pound police and Virginia State Troopers.
Carnival games, free popcorn, cotton candy and slushies will be available along with inflatables and health screenings by The Health Wagon. The State Police Help Eliminate Auto Theft team and bomb squad will give demonstrations, Mullins said, and residents can learn about setting up neighborhood watches and elderly care watch programs.
WDIC-FM will broadcast live during the Pound Night Out, said Mullins. Local musician Drake Brock will perform from 2-3 p.m., followed by the Roadhouse Band from 3-5 p.m. A scavenger hunt will be held with prizes, she added.
“We want the community to come together, unite and have a good time,” Mullins said
