WISE — Users of Wise County’s geographic information system will see a new look in its website.
The Geographic Information Sciences Department unveiled its new app and website (https://wisecova.interactivegis.com) on Friday, and users will be able to access traditional features such as land and parcel information along with upgraded access to statistical data about the county.
The new system, developed by InteractiveGIS, allows users to access data on land parcels and create custom maps and data sets including census demographics; flood zones; police, fire, and emergency medical service zones; election precincts; zoning; mining; economic development districts; and FEMA flood hazard areas.
The new website and app can be used on desktop and mobile devices and will operate in parallel with the county’s legacy GIS system through July 1. County GIS Department officials recommend that the public and professional users familiarize themselves with the new system before the July 1 switchover.
For more information, contact the Wise County GIS Department at (276) 328-7110.