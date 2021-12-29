BIG STONE GAP — Wise County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking for the suspect in a Monday night armed robbery of a Big Stone Gap motel.
A white male entered the lobby of the Quality Inn on 4609 Aerial Way around 10:27 p.m., according to sheriff’s investigators, and pointed a rifle at the night clerk while demanding money.
Sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Duane Phillips said the clerk gave the man the cash available at the desk. The gunman fled in what motel security video showed was a dark colored Chevrolet SUV.
Phillips said the suspect is about five feet five inches to five feet eight inches tall and weighs an estimated 230-250 pounds. He asked anyone with information about the incident to call the WCSD’s investigative division at (276) 328-3566.