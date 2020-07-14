WISE — Wise County school administrators have set graduation dates for the Class of 2020, but the school board wants more information before members are ready to approve a reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Greg Mullins said principals from Eastside, Central and Union high schools have scheduled their respective graduations based on COVID-19 social distancing and safety procedures.
Eastside High will hold commencement on July 26 and 27, Mullins said, with ceremonies held in groups of 10 students and their families.
Central High will hold graduation on July 28 and 29 with four groups of graduates, and Union High will hold graduation on July 30 with four groups.
Board members at press time indicated they wanted to continue Tuesday’s board meeting to next week so Mullins and his staff can prepare a new calendar based on an Aug. 20 start date for the new academic year.
Board Chairman Larry Greear and other members told Mullins that they were pleased with the reopening proposal he presented Tuesday. The draft plan — based on an Aug. 6 start date — would see classes across all grades divided into A and B groups, with the former attending classes on site on Mondays and Tuesdays and B group students coming to school on Thursdays and Fridays.
Two additional options are in the plan: 100% remote instruction for all students and in-person classes every day for students with social distancing and other health precautions. Mullins said the all-remote instruction option would be available in case COVID-19 pandemic conditions worsen, and the all in-person class an option for the future.
Wednesdays would serve as a planning day and remote instruction day, with each class group using that and the other two days for online or remote classes and completing the week’s assignments.
Mullins said the curriculum would focus on English and math instruction, with social studies and science incorporated in the English and math curriculum.
The county draft plan parallels draft plans for Lee County and Norton schools in areas such as transportation, food service, instructional technology and extracurricular activities with provisions for social distancing, face coverings, increased cleaning and disinfection of school facilities and instructional and athletic equipment.
Isolation and quarantine procedures are also part of the draft plan, Mullins said, with guidance from school system and county health department officials. Students would be checked for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival at the schools. Students or staff with high temperatures or who show symptoms during the school day would be brought to an isolation room at each school. Testing would be offered through the health department, and symptomatic students or staffers would be sent home.
Students riding buses would be required to sit one to a seat in staggered layouts, and they would be required to wear face coverings while riding. Mullins said, based on surveys of parents about their preference for student transportation, that available buses would allow the school system to get half of the county’s total students to school each day.
“We want parents to know we want your children to ride the bus, but if they refuse to wear a mask, you will have to transport them to school,” Mullins said of the mask requirement.
In answer to questions from some teachers and parents during the meeting’s public comment session, Mullins said that teachers and staff who are required to quarantine themselves or who contract COVID-19 would not have to use their accrued sick leave time. Available federal funds would be used to cover their time off in those cases.
Mullins said that staff are working on plans to provide remote instruction for students without adequate access to internet service, and those measures could include jump drives and laptop computers loaded with each week’s assignments and instructional materials delivered to students needing that kind of access.
Board member John Graham said he was concerned about the Aug. 6 start date target because of recent climbs in COVID-19 cases in the county. He asked Mullins if the school start date could be pushed past Labor Day so officials could see how the pandemic situation progresses.
Greear said he also would like to see a draft school calendar based on an Aug. 20 start date. He also asked Mullins if the board could continue the meeting to next week to give the board time to review the new calendar before voting on the plan.