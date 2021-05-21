WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted the Ohio, truck driver charged in the death of a Big Stone Gap man and injury of another driver.
The grand jury handed down 49 indictments against 48 people in Wednesday’s session, including 114 felony, misdemeanor and civil offenses ranging from drug and firearm charges to larceny, assault and battery, forgery, malicious wounding, shoplifting, DUI and DWI.
Travis Lee Tolliver, 30, Jackson, Ohio was indicted on charges filed against him after a Feb. 24 head-on collision on U.S. Route 23 in Norton that killed Perry S. Owens and injured driver Amanda Pearson, both of Big Stone Gap.
The indictment against Tolliver included one felony count each of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated/reckless driving and three misdemeanor counts: DWI, driving a commercial vehicle while intoxicated and unlawful use of crossover lanes. Tolliver also faces a civil fine offense for refusal to take a blood or breath test.
The manslaughter charge carries a prison sentence of one to 20 years on conviction and the reckless driving charge up to five years.
In other cases, the grand jury handed down a six-felony-count indictment against 34-year-old Marc Ricci Chappelle, 34, St. Paul for three incidents in November 2020 where he allegedly fired into an occupied dwelling. The indictment included three charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, three counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, and three misdemeanor charges of reckless handling of a firearm. The three discharge counts each carry a five-year maximum prison term, while the discharge from a vehicle counts each carry a 10-year maximum sentence. The reckless handling charges carry maximum jail terms of 12 months with the possibility of $2,500 fines.
Ricky Jay Johnson, 23, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on six counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute for a series of alleged offenses during October and November 2020. Each count carries a prison sentence of five years to life upon conviction.
The grand jury also indicted Johnson on one count each of racketeering, conspiracy to transport a Schedule I or II controlled substance and transportation of a Schedule I or II substance. Each of those charges carries a sentence of up to 40 years.
Lynn Edward Bowen II, 44, Norton, was indicted on nine misdemeanor counts of violation of a protective order for a series of alleged incidents in January. Each of the charges carries a maximum sentence of 12 months and a fine up to $2,500.