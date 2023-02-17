Shane Christopher Marting - Wise County grand jury 02-15-2023

Shance Christopher Martin, 31, indicted in connection with a Nov. 27, 2022 shooting in Big Stone Gap

 Duffield Regional Jail

WISE — A man accused of shooting another man during a Thanksgiving 2022 weekend incident was among 34 people indicted by a Wise County grand jury.

Wednesday’s grand jury indicted 13 people on a total of 15 drug-related charges including possession and possession of paraphernalia.

