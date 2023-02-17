WISE — A man accused of shooting another man during a Thanksgiving 2022 weekend incident was among 34 people indicted by a Wise County grand jury.
Wednesday’s grand jury indicted 13 people on a total of 15 drug-related charges including possession and possession of paraphernalia.
Shane Christopher Martin, 31, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on two felony counts — aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony — and a misdemeanor count of reckless handling of a firearm.
The felony firearm count carries a mandatory three-year sentence on conviction and the wounding charge up to life in prison.
According to court records, Martin allegedly shot a man at the parking lot of a downtown Big Stone Gap drugstore before escaping to a nearby restaurant’s kitchen. Officers arrested him without incident.
Dustin Wayne Morelock, 34, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on one felony count of strangulation of a woman in an alleged June 18, 2022, incident. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to five years on conviction.
James Thomas Case, 39, Isom, Kentucky, was indicted on four felony counts for alleged incidents on Sept. 29-30, 2022: breaking and entering; grand larceny of a vehicle; destruction of property and receiving or possessing stolen property. The break-and-enter and grand larceny charges each carry sentences up to 20 years and the other felonies up to five years on conviction.
Case was also indicted on two misdemeanor counts: stalking and impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Kenneth Neil Meade, 55, Norton, was indicted on a felony charge of possessing a firearm on school property during an alleged Feb. 10 incident, The charge carries a sentence of up to five years.
Marshall Lee Collins, 23, no address, was indicted on two felony charges — breaking and entering and grand larceny — in connection with an alleged Sept. 8, 2022 incident. Each charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years.
Kimberly Welch, 55, Coeburn, was indicted on three counts of forgery for an alleged series of check forgeries in September and October 2022. Each charge carries a sentence up to 10 years.