WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 40 people on charges ranging from larceny and drug offenses to child solicitation and indecent liberties.
The jury returned 40 separate indictments totaling 69 charges.
Among those indicted are Don Hill Jr, 58, Pound, on two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child under 18 for alleged incidents from June 2022 to June 2023. Each charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison upon conviction.
Timothy L. Meador, 28, Wise, was indicted on one felony count of child solicitation and two felony counts of indecent liberties for alleged incidents from May to July. The solicitation charge carries a prison term up to 10 years and the other counts up to five years each.
Roman I. Dooley, 21, Wise, was indicted on three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery on a family member for three alleged incidents in September, February and March against Kaitlyn Davis.
Billy Joe Carico, 64, St. Paul, was indicted on one felony count of animal cruelty in connection with an alleged September 2022 incident. The charge carries a prison term up to five years.
Adam Wyatt Peters, 50, Norton, was indicted on a felony kidnapping charge and misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member in connection with an alleged June 2023 attack on Cynthia Lynn Peters. The kidnapping count carries a prison term up to 10 years and the assault charge up to one year in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.
Kendall Harold Adkins Jr., 48, was indicted on two felony charges — attempted strangulation and kidnapping — and misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with an alleged May 7 attack on Teela Bocock. The strangulation count carries a prison term up to five years and the kidnapping charge up to 10 years, while the assault charge carries a jail term up to one year.
Marqual Andre McCurdy, 28, Norton, was indicted on felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery on a family member in connection with an alleged June 5 attack on Shawna Robey. The strangulation charge carries a prison term up to five years and the assault charge up to one year in jail.
