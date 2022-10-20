WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 36 people on various charges.
Monday’s indictments ranged from kidnapping, arson and larceny to various drug possession charges, with 57 drug- related charges among the returns.
John Fields, 43, Wise, was indicted on three felony counts: malicious wounding, strangulation and kidnapping in connection with a July 28 incident in which he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife and then strangled her. Fields is also accused of kidnapping a male subject that day.
The malicious wounding charge against Fields carries a prison term up to 20 years on conviction, with the strangulation charge up to five years and the kidnapping charge up to 10 years.
James Garland Mefford, 21, Norton, faces one felony count each of arson and breaking and entering in connection with a July 2 fire at Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church in Norton. The arson charge carries a maximum 10-year sentence on conviction, and the breaking and entering charge up to 20 years.
Evan Alexander Perry, 30, Norton, was indicted on one count each of breaking and entering and grand larceny in connection with an alleged Sept. 20 home break-in. Each charge carries a prison term up to 20 years.
Johnny Ray Carrington, 38, Appalachia, faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon convicted within the past 10 years and a misdemeanor charge of reckless handling of a firearm. The possession charge carries a mandatory two-year sentence with the option of up to five years, while the handling charge carries a maximum 12-month jail term and/or a fine up to $2,500.
Derek Lane Branham, 31, Norton, faces a misdemeanor charge of violating a protective order and felony child abuse and neglect in connection with an alleged Sept. 1 incident. The protective order violation carries a maximum 12-month jail term and/or a fine up to $2,500, while the abuse charge carries a prison term up to five years.
Shawn Marie Meade, 47, Pound, was indicted on felony possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and assault and battery of a Wise County Sheriff’s deputy in an alleged April 30 incident. The possession charge carries a sentence up to 10 years, and the assault charge between six months and five years.
Jessie Paul Deloach, 44, Coeburn, was indicted on two felony counts — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property — in connection with a Sept. 13 incident. DeLoach faces a term from two to five years if convicted on the possession charge and up to 20 years on the receiving charge.
