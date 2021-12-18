WISE — Grand larceny, DUI and breaking and entering charges were among the latest indictments handed down by a Wise County grand jury on Wednesday.
The jury indicted 29 people on a total of 52 charges, including 31 drug- related offenses.
Jalen Scott Bledsoe, 19, Duffield, faces one count of grand larceny for the alleged Aug. 6 theft of a motor vehicle. The charges caries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years on conviction. In connection with an unrelated incident, William Lee Nickens, 44, Coeburn, was indicted on one count of grand larceny for the alleged theft of a utility trailer on May 28. The charge also carries a maximum 20-year prison term.
Tyler McKenzie Carroll, 24, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on one count each of breaking and entering and grand larceny of a motor vehicle for separate incidents on June 6 and 30. Each charge carries a maximum 20-year prison term.
Evan Paul Keith Bolling, 38, Clintwood, faces a felony hit-and-run charge for a Sept. 2 incident in which a person was injured. The charge carries a prison term up to 10 years.
Johnny McArthur, 29, Appalachia, was indicted for one felony count of breaking and entering for an alleged Sept. 27 incident at a woman’s home.
McArthur was also indicted on one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and driving while his license was revoked or suspended. The felony charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence and the misdemeanor charges 12 months each.
Ian Phillip Perry, 33, Clintwood, and Justin Lee Hinkle, 38, Bluff City, were indicted on unrelated felony charges of driving while intoxicated third offense. The charges carry a maximum sentence of five years.
Michael Edmund Tritt, 48, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on one count of indecent liberties for an alleged series of incidents in December 2020 involving a child younger than 18. The charge carries a sentence of up to five years.