WISE – A Red Onion State Prison inmate faces a murder charge after a December 2022 incident.
Joshua J. Caffey, 32, was indicted by a Wise County grand jury Wednesday on one count of aggravated murder. According to the indictment, Caffey allegedly killed fellow inmate Carl Allge Wilkens on Dec. 11.
The grand jury returned indictments against 26 people, with a total of 39 charges.
Among others indicted:
Terrell Mason, 31, Pleasant Hill, North Carolina was indicted on a felony charge of strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery after an alleged attack on Sharde Watson Jan. 24. The strangulation charge carries a prison term up to five years on conviction and the assault charge up to 12 months and/or $2,500 fine.
Corky R. Rose, 37, Appalachia, was indicted on felony abduction, strangulation, malicious wounding and misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member in connection with a March 2 alleged attack against Haleigh Sluss. The abduction charge carries up to 10 years in prison, the strangulation charge up to five years and the wounding charge up to 20 years. The assault charge carries up to 12 months and/or a $2,500 fine.
Kerry T. Wynn, 37, Pound, faces felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the Jan. 2 alleged attack of Jessica Wynn. The attempted murder charge carries up to 40 years in prison and the wounding charge up to life.
Kelly Galbraith, 46, Coeburn was indicted on one charge of reckless endangerment of a child under 18 in connection with a Feb. 23 alleged incident. The charge carries up to five years in prison on conviction.
Daniel Glenn Chandler, 43, Big Stone Gap was indicted on three felony counts: abduction and two counts of strangulation. The charges and an additional misdemeanor assault and battery charge stem from a Jan. 6 alleged attack on Veronica Marie Hylton. The abduction charge carries up to 10 years in prison, each strangulation charge up to five years and the assault charge up to 12 months.
Charles R. Plumley, 39, Wise faces a felony charge of communicating a threat and misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with an alleged March 26 attack on Leslie Smith. The threat charge carries a prison term up to 10 years and the assault charge up to 12 months.
Dustin Riffle, 28, Coeburn was indicted on one felony count each of grand larceny of motor vehicle and eluding police in connection with an alleged March 6 incident. Riffle faces up to 20 years if convicted on the larceny charge and up to five years for the eluding charge.
Billy Ray Page, Jr., 42, Norton was indicted on one felony count of buying or receiving stolen goods in connection with the alleged Nov. 13, 2022 handling of a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 or more. The charge carries a prison term up to 20 years.
Benjamin Carter, 27, Red Onion State Prison was indicted on one felony count of aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the May 19 alleged attack on fellow inmate James Lambert. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of life.
Heather Leann Hass, 40, address unavailable, and Gabrial Allen Ortiz, 38, address unavailable, each were indicted in connection with a May 4 alleged break-in at Norton Cinema City. Both were charged with felony breaking-and-entering and conspiracy to break and enter. Both charges carry sentences up to 20 years in prison.
Christopher B. Wells, 38, Norton was indicted on one count of grand larceny of a vehicle after the alleged theft of a Wise County Public Service Authority vehicle on March 4. The charge carries a prison term up to 20 years.