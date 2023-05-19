WISE — A Wise County grand jury has returned indictments against 25 people.
The May jury completed its work Wednesday, with 48 charges ranging from drug offenses to larceny, assault and abduction.
Among those indicted are Dakota Jack Tate, 24, Coeburn, who faces four counts in connection with an alleged Jan. 9 incident: one felony count each of malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding and one misdemeanor count each of destruction of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The felonies each carry a prison term up to 20 years on conviction and the misdemeanor charges up to 12 months in jail.
Jordan Patrick Adams, 36, Norton, was indicted on three felony counts: grand larceny of a smart TV, entering a dwelling at night with intent to commit larceny and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance. The larceny-related charges, in connection with an alleged Oct. 21, 2022, incident, each carry prison terms up to 20 years. The drug charge, in connection with a Nov. 4, 2022, incident, carries a prison term up to 10 years.
William Lewis Maury, Jr., 50, Coeburn, was indicted on one felony count of second-offense failure to register as a sexually violent felon. Conviction carries a prison term up to 10 years.
Sean Patrick Kilgore, 49, Wise, was indicted on one felony count of failure to register as sex offender. Conviction carries a prison term up to five years.
Lathan Allen Reid, 22, Wise, faces two felony charges in connection with an alleged Feb. 17, 2023, attack on and abduction of a child along with two misdemeanor counts of assault on a family member and preventing a 911 call three days before the felony incident.
Reid was indicted on one count each of strangulation and abduction, which carry maximum prison terms of five and 10 years, respectively, on conviction. The jury returned misdemeanor counts of assault on a family member and damaging a phone line, each carrying a jail term up to 12 months.
Evan Alexander Perry, 31, Pound, was indicted on one count of felony assault on a Wise County sheriff’s deputy and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, fleeing from a law enforcement officer and identity theft. The assault charge carries a prison term between six months and five years and the misdemeanor charges jail sentences up to 12 months and/or $2,500 fines.
Scotty Stoneburner, 28, Coeburn, was indicted on one felony count of child abuse and neglect in connection with an alleged March 18 offense. The charge carries a prison term up to five years on conviction.
