WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 25 people, including alleged partners in an armed robbery, two alleged vehicle thieves and three others on separate sex-related offenses.
Brandon Harper, 25, Honaker, and John Matthew McCoy, 38, Coeburn, each were indicted Monday on robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery for the alleged Aug. 26 robbery of Randall Hileman. Each count carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.
Harper faces two additional charges — use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance while possessing a firearm. The firearm charge carries up to three years in prison on conviction and the drug charge up to five years.
Christopher F. Dominguez, 25, Norton, was indicted on charges of: carnal knowledge of a child aged 14; forcible sodomy; object sexual penetration; and aggravated sexual battery. The alleged offenses happened between Aug. 21, 2017, and Aug. 12, 2018. If convicted, Dominguez could receive five years to life on the sodomy and penetration charges, two-10 years for the carnal knowledge count and one-20 years for the battery charge.
William Saunders, 52, Pound, was indicted on one count of strangulation for an alleged May 18, 2018, attack on Donald Gary. The charge carries a sentence of up to five years.
Sean Patrick Kilgore, 47, Wise, was indicted on one count of failure to register or re-register as a sex offender for an alleged Nov. 30, 2020, offense. The charge carries from one to five years in prison on conviction.
George Alexander Moore, aka Alex Moore, 41, Norton, was indicted on two counts of failure as a sexually violent felon to register or re-register as a sex offender for two alleged offenses on Feb. 1 and March 1. Each charge carries up to 10 years in prison.
Roy Odell Brandonberg, 38, Nora, Virginia, was indicted on three alleged felonies in connection with a June 8 theft of a Big Stone Gap town vehicle: grand larceny auto, felony elude and assault and battery of a law enforcement officer. The larceny charge carries up to 20 years in prison, the eluding charge up to 5 years and the assault charge six months to five years.
Brandonberg was also indicted on six misdemeanor counts: destruction of property; possession of paraphernalia; reckless driving; two counts of obstruction of justice; and driving while license is revoked. All six counts carry sentences of up to 12 months and fines up to $2,500.
Lisa Megan Poole, 20, Appalachia, was indicted on one felony count of attempted grand larceny auto and misdemeanor obstruction of justice for the alleged attempted theft of a Wise County Sheriff’s Department vehicle on June 3. The larceny charge carries up to 20 years in prison and the obstruction charge up to 12 months and $2,500 in fines.
James Brent Carter, 43, Rogersville, and Regina Ann Carter, 25, Duffield, each were indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute in connection with alleged offenses on March 3, 2020. Both charges carry sentences of five years to life.
James Carter also faces a misdemeanor charge of second-offense DUI with a sentence of 20 days to one year.
Tammy Dawn Blair, 48, Norton, was indicted on one count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent for alleged offenses on July 31. Each charge carries a sentence of five years to life.