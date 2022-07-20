WISE — Fifteen people face indictments on 46 charges after Monday’s Wise County grand jury.
The grand jury handed down charges ranging from unauthorized use of food stamps, various drug offenses and failure to appear in court to attempted murder, failure to register as a sex offender and breaking-and-entering.
Misty Lynn Foster, 36, Coeburn, received a nine-page, 23-count indictment for various alleged shoplifting, burglary and trespassing incidents at the Norton Walmart between September 2021 and January.
The eight misdemeanor shoplifting charges and trespassing charges against Foster each carry 12-month maximum jail terms and/or $2,500 fines on conviction. The five felony burglary and five conspiracy to commit burglary charges each carry 20-year maximum prison sentences on conviction.
Austin Fisher, 29, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on one felony count each of attempted murder and malicious wounding in an alleged Feb. 19 incident against Crystal Jensen. The attempted murder charge carries a sentence of 10 years to life and the wounding charge 20 years to life.
Walter Allen Brown II, 26, St. Paul, was indicted for alleged falsification on a firearm transaction form and purchase or transportation of a firearm while under a protective order in December 2021. The felony falsification charge carries a prison sentence up to 10 years while the misdemeanor purchase/transport charge carries a 12-month maximum jail term and/or $2,500 fine.
George Alexander Moore, aka Alex Moore, 42, Wise, was indicted on two felony charges of second-offense failure to register/reregister as a sexually violent felon in connection with an alleged June 6 incident. Each charge carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.
Dillion Anthony Mullins, 21, Wise, was indicted on two felony charges — attempted breaking and entering and conspiracy to break and enter — and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with an alleged Nov. 26, 2021, incident. The two felony charges each carry prison terms up to 20 years and the misdemeanor delinquency charge up to a year in jail.
Jeremy Patrick Vocke, 38, Duffield, faces a misdemeanor petit larceny charge for an alleged theft of less than $1,000 in property from the CVS Pharmacy in Big Stone Gap. The charge carries a 12-month jail term and/or a $2,500 fine.
