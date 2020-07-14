A jump in COVID-19 cases led Wise County officials to close the county administrative offices Tuesday until further notice, and Virginia Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith announced he is infected with the disease.
Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that the decision to close the county office in the Wise County Courthouse came after Tuesday’s Virginia Department of Health tracking website showed seven new COVID-19 cases in the county since Monday.
“If we had two or three cases in our office, it would be difficult to run the county,” Hatfield said.
No office employees have been in contact with anyone infected with COVID-19, Hatfield said. The closing follows Monday’s announcement by county Commissioner of Revenue Doug Mullins, Jr.’s decision to close his department after an employee reported indirect contact with another person who was in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Griffith announced in a press release that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after he developed “possible symptoms” and got tested over the weekend.
Griffith said he does “not currently have significant symptoms,” but has self-isolated since the test.